Domino & # 39; s New Zealand stops giving free pizzas to & # 39; Karens & # 39; after a violent reaction





The pizza chain launched the promotion in New Zealand and Australia earlier this week, saying all "Karens who wear masks and respect the law … who are not, well, 'Karens'." they were eligible to enter online and have a chance to win a free pizza.

But after receiving complaints that the promotion was insensitive, he withdrew the New Zealand offer and He apologized in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

In popular Internet culture, the name "Karen" has been used as a pejorative term to refer to white women who are ignorant of their privilege and are offensive and entitled.

"It is a difficult time to be Karen," the network said on its social channels. Tuesday , before offering free pizza to people called Karen who were not "Karens".

In a press release issued Tuesday in Australia, Domino & # 39; s said the word had become "a great insult to anyone truly named Karen" and "synonymous with anyone who is entitled, selfish and likes to complain" . "Well today we are going to get Karen's name back," added the statement, saying Domino's wanted to "celebrate all the great Karens." I lost the mark However, the promotion sparked a flurry of online responses from people who said Domino's hadn't set the right tone, and should instead focus on real minorities, vulnerable and marginalized groups. "Really? There are 1,000,000 unemployed people" one person tweeted Another person said that there were "genuinely" marginalized people who should be recognized. "This fails completely. It gives pizza to people in poverty, to people who can't get a wage subsidy … to people who are really struggling." the person commented. In response, Domino & # 39; s New Zealand apologized on Facebook, writing in a post: "Sorry. Throughout Covid-19 we have tried to make customers smile, with our pizza and our social media." The network said it had decided to delete its publication in the country because "people interpreted this differently than we intended" in New Zealand. "Our intention was just inclusion. Our pizza brings people together and we only had this at the center of the giveaway. We want you to know that we are always listening and learning and when we made mistakes, we fixed it." said in the post. The promotion still seems to be live on Domino & # 39; s social channels in Australia. CNN has contacted Domino & # 39; s Australia for comment. Not everyone was happy to see the New Zealand offer withdrawn. On Facebook, one person said, "I understood your intentions with that post, you're right, not everyone by the name of Karen deserves the criticism of the Karen stereotype. "It is unfortunate that it has completely turned into something negative. Good for you to address / acknowledge the problem." "Really … that's sad. I signed up for a free pizza. I can't believe people were complaining," said another.





