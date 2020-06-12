Domino & # 39; s shares pizza overheat trick to prevent fogging; pizzeria owner not convinced

Sog left.

When eating pizza leftovers, lazy consumers have a choice: eat a cold slice or heat it up but soggy after reheating it in the microwave. Domino’s has revealed a quick trick for pizza lovers to reheat their slice quickly while retaining some of its crispiness.

"For those who feel hungry at the next level, who are eager to get caught up in their leftovers but want to get out of the fridge, this trick happens to be the easiest (but not necessarily the most reliable) in history," Read in a blog posted to the Domino & # 39; s Australia website on May 18. "To avoid a soggy slice, add a half-full cup of water to the microwave with your pizza and heat it for about 30 seconds."

The chain cautions that the hack, while worth a try, has mixed results.

"Crunchy is not guaranteed, but it's worth a try," concludes the explainer, titled "Microwave Magic."

Some pizza aficionados think it is too good to be true.

Do you put it in the microwave? Forget about that, "Nino Martinez, owner of Milly’s Pizza in Bed-Stuy, tells The Post." What you put in the microwave gets soaked. "

The owner of the pizzeria says that "he hates microwaves: the first thing I did (when I opened Milly's) was throw them away."

Instead, he suggests reheating the pizza in a toaster oven, which may take a little longer, but it's worth the wait.

As for the cup of water in the microwave, "I never heard that trick, I'll find out today," she says, laughing and promising to try it with her children once she gets home.

Other tricks Domino & # 39; s recommends in his post include "Crust a la Churro", cutting the pizza crust from the leftover slices, frying them with butter and dusting them with cinnamon, and an "ingredient omelette", scraping those garnishes without eat in a bowl of eggs and cook them in an omelette.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.