Don Lemon asks "how can you not be a racist" if you grew up in the United States?

CNN presenter Don Lemon reflected Friday on whether people raised in the United States may not be racist, or at least have "blind spots," comparing US citizens to flowers planted in polluted soil.

"Every year, I have hydrangeas in my garden and they come back in a different color, or a tulip or an orchid. And it's not because they are different, it's because the soil is different, right?" Lemon said on "New Day".

"It depends on the nutrients in the soil. So if you grew up in the United States, you would come out of the American soil. Considering the history of this country … how can you not be racist? How can you not have racial blind spots? Can't you see that factory reset in America is whiteness? "

He appeared to be trying to help calm white fears about talking about racism during protests across the country surrounding the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

DON LEMON OF CNN ACCUSES OFFICIALS OF TRUMP OF & # 39; WHITE-EXPLANATION & # 39; ON SYSTEMIC RACISM

"Listen, whites are so scared right now to do something, talk about anything, tackle these conversations. They are kind of frozen because who wants to be called a racist, right? Who wants people to think they have a racial blind spot? he said.

More from the media

According to Newsbusters, Lemon said the night before that whiteness was like a "factory reset" on cell phones. He was responding to a clip in which White House adviser Larry Kudlow said he did not believe systemic racism existed any longer against blacks in the United States.

"I call him the white man … this is a white man who explains the injustices they have no idea about," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Factory reset in the United States is … two cars, the American dream, what was built on what? On whiteness. And so, once you think about it, if you're from another ethnic group, factory reset it's not you, which means that the norm conforms to your standard and the [white] people who look like you, which means it favors you … Everything favors you. "

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.