Don Lemon, Joy Reid spreads & # 39; lies & # 39; on Trump's economy, says black political consultant

Media figures like CNN's Don Lemon, MSNBC's Joy Reid and journalist Roland Martin do more harm than good to African Americans, a black political consultant told President Trump on Wednesday during a White House roundtable.

Raynard Jackson accused journalists of spreading "lies about the economy," before coronavirus home stay orders forced businesses to close, including the claim that the Obama administration deserved credit for profits earned during the time Trump was in office.

"That really isn't true," said Jackson. "I have an accounting degree. I keep up with the economy. They are lying."

Commentators like Lemon, Reid and Martin are "putting more 'poison' into the black community than any drug dealer," Jackson said.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT PBS YAMICHE CLASSROOM BY ASKING HOW THE INCREASE & # 39; .1 PERCENT & # 39; IN BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT IS A & # 39; VICTORIA & # 39;

He accused the liberals of harming "more black people than any white person with a sheet on their faces," in a likely reference to the Ku Klux Klan, whose history of violence and intimidation against African-Americans is well known.

Jackson also called CNN and MSNBC, asking if liberal networks were "afraid of having real black Republicans who know what the hell they are talking about."

The White House roundtable was convened when Black Lives Matter protests continued across the country, including in front of the White House, after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after May 25, after that a white police officer knelt on his neck. for several minutes in Minneapolis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has criticized the protests, which have been mostly peaceful, but have sometimes turned violent, and threatened at one point to bring in the military to "dominate" protesters involved in looting, vandalism and violence.

Before the economic setback caused by the virus outbreak, Trump frequently touted that black unemployment since he became president has historically been low. But the figure rose slightly in May to 16.8 percent, even as white unemployment fell nearly two percentage points to 12.4 percent, according to CNBC.