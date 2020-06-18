Don Lemon says that silence is not an option





Today I released "Silence is not an option", a new podcast that will be an ongoing discussion on how we oppose racism, in fact, how we become anti-racist, and move towards building that "most perfect union" that we were promised but that never Really been available to everyone. Now is the time to write history books, and U.S they are living in it

What can we do with this opportunity while so many people are open to listening and perhaps most importantly receptive to change?

For starters, we all have a lot to learn about why things are the way they are, and even more to unlearn if we are really going to improve things. You may have questions that you are afraid to ask because you are embarrassed or do not want to offend anyone, but we have to be able to ask those questions or we will never get an answer.

Some of you say, "This podcast is not for me. I am not racist. I voted for Obama. I do not say the word n. I am kind to black people at work. I have a black friend or even a black partner or spouse. "