Don Lemon says that silence is not an option

Today I released "Silence is not an option", a new podcast that will be an ongoing discussion on how we oppose racism, in fact, how we become anti-racist, and move towards building that "most perfect union" that we were promised but that never Really been available to everyone. Now is the time to write history books, and U.S they are living in it

What can we do with this opportunity while so many people are open to listening and perhaps most importantly receptive to change?

For starters, we all have a lot to learn about why things are the way they are, and even more to unlearn if we are really going to improve things. You may have questions that you are afraid to ask because you are embarrassed or do not want to offend anyone, but we have to be able to ask those questions or we will never get an answer.

Some of you say, "This podcast is not for me. I am not racist. I voted for Obama. I do not say the word n. I am kind to black people at work. I have a black friend or even a black partner or spouse. "

But racism isn't just about white hoods and burning crosses – it's a white woman walking her dog and unnecessarily calling the police to a black man. By that I mean, it is not the obvious racism that we already know exists, it is the next level we have to reach: our own unconscious and deep-rooted racism.
In the first episode of the podcast, I speak to Ibram X. Kendi, author of the hit book "How to Be an Antiracist" and professor of history and international relations at American University.
Kendi, who joins the Boston University faculty on July 1 and will launch the BU Center for Anti-Racist Research, has said that anti-racism means "the willingness to define terms, and take responsibility, to admit the times when we are racist. " . But even more importantly, fight to maintain anti-racist ideas, which means that all racial groups are equal. "
In other words, it's not enough just to be no racist – you must be proactive anti racist. You have to fight racism as if you were fighting cancer.

So how do we take steps to become anti-racists in our own lives? How do we move forward when we hear a colleague or family member make a racist joke? How do we ensure that our workplaces are fair and inclusive? How do we make sure that all children feel safe when they are on the playground? And how do you ensure that the police in our communities work for us?

Don Lemon moderated CNN's Democratic Presidential City Council with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, in February 2020.

"It is not a question of guilt. It is a question of responsibility. It is about doing the right thing," said Christopher Petrella, a professor in the history department at American University.

A simple thing you can do? Start expanding your social circle. "White people have to be in long-lasting, committed, loving, respectful, inquisitive, and humanistic relationships with non-white people, with people of color, to do this work in a way that does no more harm," Petrella said.

White people, listen carefully because this part is really important: even when you expand your social circle, remember that your black friend or coworker is not responsible for telling you how to improve. You have to do the job. You have to investigate the solutions for yourself.

Another step you can take is to read. It can start with Kendi's "How to Be an Anti-Racist." I also recommend "The Fire Next Time" by James Baldwin.

And then, stay active. You can start with your local neighborhood and community institutions, Kendi said. Ask how you can help combat unequal policies through your experience and, when possible, through your financial support.

I know that this problem, like this country, is not just black and white: we are all affected by this and we all have work to do. Listening to this podcast will not remove your sins and you will not get a certificate in the end. You can still say something wrong, hell, I'm sure at some point I'm going to say something wrong, but Silence is not an option. We have to talk about this and find some concrete steps forward together.

The United States is having a moment. … Will you be part of that?

Don Lemon's new podcast is called "Silence is not an option"

