Donald Faison and Zach Braff send a message to viewers of the ATX TV Festival

Donald Faison and Zach Braff sent a special video message to ATX TV … from Couch viewers on Saturday after the festival announced they were rescheduling a "Scrubs" panel planned for later this summer.

"Listen, there are a lot of things in the world right now," Faison, 45, explained in the video. "We feel that we would not necessarily be serving them if we came and acted foolishly at times when we do not necessarily believe that the answer is foolish."

Faison thanked the festival for allowing them to return at a different time and for partnering with the non-profit organization Color of Change amid ongoing protests across the country following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

"We promise we will go and have a very fun panel with the entire cast," said Braff, 45. "We don't want to disappoint anyone, especially ATX. We hope to be able to reschedule for the summer at some point."

The "Scrubs" stars also saluted the medical community.

"Let's not forget that COVID is still happening and that there are a lot of brave and powerful people on the frontline who are fighting this pandemic," said Braff, before concluding: "That's all for now, but we promise to see you soon."