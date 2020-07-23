Donald Trump and Woody Johnson act as if the rules don't apply to them (Opinion)

As first reported by The New York Times, President Trump used the United States Ambassador to Britain Robert "Woody" Johnson IV to raise the idea that Trump's Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland would host the British Open, a very lucrative opportunity – in 2018. The ambassador's deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised Johnson not to do so, but Johnson reportedly complied with Trump's request and asked the then Secretary of State for the United Kingdom for Scotland, David Mundell, on the possibility.
The Times cited multiple sources, and CNN confirmed its report, which reported Wednesday that Johnson himself was investigated by the State Department's inspector general "after allegations that he made racist and sexist comments to staff and tried to use his government position. to benefit the President's personal business in the UK. " In a tweet, Johnson denied making "callous" comments and that he "has followed the ethical rules and requirements of (his) office at all times."

British officials deny that Johnson has made a "request" regarding the British Open. A State Department spokesperson told CNN: "We support Ambassador Johnson and hope he continues to ensure that our special relationship with the United Kingdom is strong." Trump has also denied the claims. I am inclined to believe that Donald Trump asked the ambassador to make the launch because it conforms to his modus operandi.

Last October, Trump apparently wanted to reward his Florida Doral complex with its spacious hotel and meeting space, the honor of hosting the G7 summit. With Doral's business in decline, the event would have boosted the president's personal fortune. This tactic was short-lived as Trump canceled the deal amid howls of protest from both Democrats and Republicans.
Ahead of the G7-at-Doral fiasco we saw Vice President Mike Pence make a 180-mile effort to have his entourage stay at a Trump hotel in Ireland last September. And that month it was reported that last spring, the U.S. military plane stopped at a refueling site near the Turnberry property, where crew members stayed on as paying customers. It seemed to many that the President was using the Oval Office to fill his pockets.

Not all of Trump's apparent self-treatment plans involve the search for money. You will recall that the Ukraine scandal that led to the president's removal allegedly involved him using the presidential office to seek dirt on a political opponent of a foreign government. This was an effort to gain something of value to him personally, thus violating certain moral assumptions that one would expect a president to have, but at least not directly after cash. Trump has denied that there was a quid pro quo.

Will Trump try to forgive himself?
In the case of the British Open, the money for Trump could be substantial. It is one of the four major annual golf tournaments. In 2019, Open officials said the contest invested £ 100 million in Northern Ireland's local economy, where it was played.
The nearly 200 rooms at Trump & # 39; s Turnberry Hotel cost around $ 400 a night, but would likely be priced much higher at the time of the tournament. They would probably fill up for a week. Add food and other delicacies and you have an idea of ​​the cash flow. Since Trump's Scottish golf properties are losing money, any little bit would help.

But the money would only be part of the benefit for Trump. The four-day tournament airs worldwide and is watched by millions. Among them are many avid wealthy golfers who have the means to visit their courses to play.

You may find it hard to believe that a US president so greedily exploits his position in government to benefit his business interests. In the British Open episode, at least some in the chain of command recognized the signs of trouble, such as Lukens, Johnson's deputy. However, Johnson reportedly made the release to Scotland's secretary of state anyway. According to The New York Times, Johnson then fired Lukens from his job before the end of his term.

Johnson's role in this sleaze illustrates two aspects of the President's corruption habit that deserve attention. The first is his strange instinct for opportunity. High-level embassies, such as the London post, have long been used to reward a president's allies.

Many of these envoys have brought limited experience and expertise, and thus have functioned as decorative figures who relied on embassy professionals to do the actual work. This practice has always seemed a bit corrupt and therefore open to the possibility of further corruption.

The second key to Trump's exploitation of diplomatic channels was to place a willing partner in the key position. A billionaire who is one of the owners of the New York Jets football team, Johnson is a low-key figure but nevertheless Trumpy.

Sources have also told CNN that Johnson seems to share Trump's suspicious attitude toward career officials, and sources have said that he has used the derogatory term of the President "Deep State" to describe embassy staff members. .

Together, Trump and Johnson have been accused of acting as teachers of the universe who see nothing wrong with using their public office for the private benefit of the President. Both men came to government from businesses where they had the highest power. Perhaps they lack familiarity with the ethical code that should guide them as public servants. Left to make their own decisions, they seem to act as if the rules don't apply.

