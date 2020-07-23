Donald Trump and Woody Johnson act as if the rules don't apply to them (Opinion)

British officials deny that Johnson has made a "request" regarding the British Open. A State Department spokesperson told CNN: "We support Ambassador Johnson and hope he continues to ensure that our special relationship with the United Kingdom is strong." Trump has also denied the claims. I am inclined to believe that Donald Trump asked the ambassador to make the launch because it conforms to his modus operandi.
Not all of Trump's apparent self-treatment plans involve the search for money. You will recall that the Ukraine scandal that led to the president's removal allegedly involved him using the presidential office to seek dirt on a political opponent of a foreign government. This was an effort to gain something of value to him personally, thus violating certain moral assumptions that one would expect a president to have, but at least not directly after cash. Trump has denied that there was a quid pro quo.
But the money would only be part of the benefit for Trump. The four-day tournament airs worldwide and is watched by millions. Among them are many avid wealthy golfers who have the means to visit their courses to play.
You may find it hard to believe that a US president so greedily exploits his position in government to benefit his business interests. In the British Open episode, at least some in the chain of command recognized the signs of trouble, such as Lukens, Johnson's deputy. However, Johnson reportedly made the release to Scotland's secretary of state anyway. According to The New York Times, Johnson then fired Lukens from his job before the end of his term.
Johnson's role in this sleaze illustrates two aspects of the President's corruption habit that deserve attention. The first is his strange instinct for opportunity. High-level embassies, such as the London post, have long been used to reward a president's allies.
Many of these envoys have brought limited experience and expertise, and thus have functioned as decorative figures who relied on embassy professionals to do the actual work. This practice has always seemed a bit corrupt and therefore open to the possibility of further corruption.
The second key to Trump's exploitation of diplomatic channels was to place a willing partner in the key position. A billionaire who is one of the owners of the New York Jets football team, Johnson is a low-key figure but nevertheless Trumpy.
Together, Trump and Johnson have been accused of acting as teachers of the universe who see nothing wrong with using their public office for the private benefit of the President. Both men came to government from businesses where they had the highest power. Perhaps they lack familiarity with the ethical code that should guide them as public servants. Left to make their own decisions, they seem to act as if the rules don't apply.