Donald Trump and Woody Johnson act as if the rules don't apply to them (Opinion)





As first reported by The New York Times, President Trump used the United States Ambassador to Britain Robert "Woody" Johnson IV to raise the idea that Trump's Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland would host the British Open, a very lucrative opportunity – in 2018. The ambassador's deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised Johnson not to do so, but Johnson reportedly complied with Trump's request and asked the then Secretary of State for the United Kingdom for Scotland, David Mundell, on the possibility.

The Times cited multiple sources, and CNN confirmed its report, which reported Wednesday that Johnson himself was investigated by the State Department's inspector general "after allegations that he made racist and sexist comments to staff and tried to use his government position. to benefit the President's personal business in the UK. " In a tweet, Johnson denied making "callous" comments and that he "has followed the ethical rules and requirements of (his) office at all times."

British officials deny that Johnson has made a "request" regarding the British Open. A State Department spokesperson told CNN: "We support Ambassador Johnson and hope he continues to ensure that our special relationship with the United Kingdom is strong." Trump has also denied the claims. I am inclined to believe that Donald Trump asked the ambassador to make the launch because it conforms to his modus operandi.

Last October, Trump apparently wanted to reward his Florida Doral complex with its spacious hotel and meeting space, the honor of hosting the G7 summit. With Doral's business in decline, the event would have boosted the president's personal fortune. This tactic was short-lived as Trump canceled the deal amid howls of protest from both Democrats and Republicans.