Donald Trump can't stop talking about that West Point ramp







Triumph: But also, if you think about it, I went to West Point over the weekend, I made a very good speech, according to everyone. They said that the speech was one of the best. The children thought he was one of the best they had ever heard. He was there for a long time saying hello. You were there?

Spree: No, but I saw it. It seemed like a very good day.

Triumph: Yes After the helicopters came, they put on the hats and the general said, Sir, are you ready? I said, I'm ready. And he led me to a ramp that was long, steep, and slippery. And I said, I have a problem because I wear, you know, leather bottom shoes. I can show you if you want. Same pair. And you know what I mean, they are slippery. I like them more than rubber because they don't get caught. So they are better for this. But they are not good for ramps. I said, General, I have a problem here. That ramp is slippery …

Triumph: Yes After the helicopters came, they put on the hats and the general said, Sir, are you ready? I said, I'm ready. And he led me to a ramp that was long, steep, and slippery. And I said, I have a problem because I wear, you know, leather bottom shoes. I can show you if you want. Same pair. And you know what I mean, they are slippery. I like them more than rubber because they don't get caught. So they are better for this. But they are not good for ramps. I said, General, I have a problem here. That ramp is slippery …

So I'm going to go very easy. So I did it. And then the last 10 feet I ran down. They always stop him just before I ran, they always stop him. So, I spent three hours between speeches and greeting people and they finished, the only thing they talked about is the ramp. … If you had seen this ramp, it was like an ice skating rink. Then I am the only one who can pass. But the church is an interesting thing. I mean, here I spent three hours on stage, the sun was down and I greeted 1,106 cadets, and that's not easy. Even the general said: That is amazing. Other presidents could never have done it. Because they usually make the first 10. They make 10 honor rolls and then go home. I was there for hours. And what do I get publicized about walking down a ramp. And does he have Parkinson's? I do not think so. Okay, a few things. 1) I am not in a position to know if the ramp was "like an ice rink". But I will point out that Phil Rucker of The Washington Post wrote this about it: "The elements of Trump's explanation strained credulity. Trump's claim that the ramp had been 'very slippery' was inconsistent with the weather , which was sunny on Saturday in West Point, New York, with a clear sky. The grassy plain where the start took place was dry. " 2) Having worn leather bottom dress shoes, I can attest to the fact that when you first buy them, they are very slippery. (You need to scrape the bottoms to make them less slippery.) But was Trump wearing a new pair of shoes for the West Point speech? 3) Trump did it no run the last 10 feet of the ramp. His pace increased marginally in the last meters. But I wouldn't describe it as running. And "they" didn't stop the footage just before Trump "ran." The entire video is widely available: literally everywhere on the internet. Is this kind of microanalysis of the President of the United States walking down a ramp, well, a little too much? Absolutely! But the reason I'm doing it is because Trump keeps tweeting and talking about it! And why is he? Because Trump is absolutely obsessed with his public image. He has spent a lifetime fueling the perception that he is the coolest, sexiest, best, and toughest guy out there. (This is a man who would call the New York tabloids in the 1980s, pretending to be a young Trump company employee named John Barron, to talk about his own appeal and business.) At that point, Trump tweeted this Friday morning ahead of a planned Tulsa rally on Saturday night: "Any protester, anarchist, agitator, looter, or low-living who goes to Oklahoma, please understand that you will not be treated as you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!" Hard speech! (Of course, Trump himself will have no role in how protesters, if they do, face a crowded inner arena. as Oklahoma reaches new record in coronavirus cases , are treated.) First of all, it never made sense for Trump to react to the video of him walking down the ramp. Why give history oxygen? And it makes even less sense to keep the story leaking almost a week after it happened. So why did he do it? In short: because you cannot not do it. It is simply unable to let the perception that it might be fragile or weak remain. He have rejecting, even if, politically speaking, it is absolutely wrong. Knowing Trump, I suppose we haven't heard the latest in defending the ramp. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Trump somehow slips a riff down the ramp, and how the media treated his way, tomorrow night in Tulsa.






