Donald Trump celebrates & # 39; tele-rally & # 39; in the first campaign amid a coronavirus pandemic

Trump held what was described as his "first TELE Rally" on Friday, delivering 23 minutes of mainstream comments on a variety of topics, including his administration's Covid-19 response to criticism of alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
"I wanted to be with you, and this is really replacing our protests that we all love so much," Trump told supporters in a phone call, noting that, given the current coronavirus pandemic, "we are doing very well with therapy and vaccines. But until that is resolved it will be difficult to have those massive mass demonstrations, so I am holding telephone meetings, and we will call them the Trump meetings, but we will do it by telephone. "
The decision to hold a tele-meeting comes immediately after a Trump campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which saw depressed turnout and forced the campaign to dismiss the President's outdoor comments at the last minute when supporters failed to materialized.
Another rally, scheduled for last weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was canceled shortly before it occurred due to weather issues, and has not yet been officially rescheduled. Tulsa saw an increase in Covid-19 cases after the president's rally, while several employees were forced to quarantine after eight field campaign workers tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump's comments during the Wisconsin tele-meeting were largely directed at Wisconsin voters, though the president sometimes strayed from the script to offer race-based coups in Biden, whom he warned "wants to harm the suburbs, "by enforcing Obama-era homes. regulations designed to combat segregation.
The President also took the opportunity to promote his administration's response to the coronavirus, saying to his supporters online: "We have done a great job, we have got very little credit for it. They have given credit to other people, who frankly it had a lot less to do with it than we do, "he added later," Our testing program is the best in the world, we've evaluated almost 50 million people, and when it does, it will show more cases, and so we show more cases. but it's still the right thing. "
Trump was criticized last month for suggesting he had asked officials to "slow down" the tests, a claim that staff dismissed as a joke (but claimed he was sincere).
So far, the president has resisted the digital campaign, even as Biden has focused entirely on a digital campaign operation, with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh telling CNN earlier this month: "There is nothing like a Donald Trump rally. It is a unique phenomenon in American political history; it is difficult to replicate that experience."
Still, the campaign has hinted that as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, the campaign may have to rethink its strategy: The president is slated to participate in his first digital fundraiser on Tuesday, which he will head with the national chairman of the Trump finance committee Victory Kimberly Guilfoyle. The fundraiser comes after two months of being outraged by the Biden campaign, which rolled out star-studded digital fundraisers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify that the Trump campaign has not ruled out holding campaign rallies in person.