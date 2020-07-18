Donald Trump celebrates & # 39; tele-rally & # 39; in the first campaign amid a coronavirus pandemic







Trump held what was described as his "first TELE Rally" on Friday, delivering 23 minutes of mainstream comments on a variety of topics, including his administration's Covid-19 response to criticism of alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"I wanted to be with you, and this is really replacing our protests that we all love so much," Trump told supporters in a phone call, noting that, given the current coronavirus pandemic, "we are doing very well with therapy and vaccines. But until that is resolved it will be difficult to have those massive mass demonstrations, so I am holding telephone meetings, and we will call them the Trump meetings, but we will do it by telephone. "

The decision to hold a tele-meeting comes immediately after a Trump campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which saw depressed turnout and forced the campaign to dismiss the President's outdoor comments at the last minute when supporters failed to materialized.