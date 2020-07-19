Donald Trump denies the coronavirus figure, calling Anthony Fauci & # 39; alarmist & # 39; in Chris Wallace's interview

Trump's interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News on Sunday was a further illustration of his obfuscation strategy when he falsely claimed, once again, that case numbers increased across the country due to increased evidence and claimed, when He told him that coronavirus cases rose 194%, that many of those cases are "young people who would heal in one day."

At a time when the President was unable to offer any leadership on how to fight the virus and reduce the spread, he called the country's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, "a bit of an alarmist." When asked about the campaign to discredit Fauci by some of his advisers, Trump said Fauci "made some mistakes" but insisted that she has "a very good relationship" with him. (In a new Fox poll, 74% of voters said they approved of the way Fauci responded to the pandemic, compared to 43% who said that about the President.)

While Trump acknowledged that there is "a surge" in the United States, a huge understatement given that there have now been at least 3.7 million cases and more than 140,000 deaths in the United States, Trump told Wallace on "Fox. News "On Sunday" that America's "death chart" is "much more important" than the fact that the United States broke a new record last week in new cases in a single day (over 77,000).

The president said the United States has "perhaps the lowest death rate in the world" and, during a fight with Wallace over those numbers, he interrupted the interview to ask the White House press secretary to bring him a painting. that will show the mortality rate.

Wallace noted that according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which recorded the death rate for 20 countries, the United States ranked seventh in its death rate, better than the United Kingdom but worse than Brazil and Russia. (Trump pointed to different data showing that Italy and Spain are worse off than the US in terms of deaths, but Wallace noted that the chart did not include other countries that were better off like Russia.)

Meanwhile, 15 weeks until Election Day, Trump does not appear to be taking steps to address the fact that the majority of voters do not trust him personally, like voters Bad marks for their management of the coronavirus continue to drive their Fall of the surveys.

A key factor in Trump's downfall is the fact that a large majority of Americans do not trust the information he publishes on Covid-19. Only 26% of registered voters trusted Trump to give accurate information about the coronavirus, according to last month's poll from the New York Times / Siena College, while 77% of registered voters trusted the Centers for Enforcement and Control. U.S. Disease Prevention

CNN confirmed this weekend that the White House is resisting a request by the Senate GOP to increase funding for the CDC that would fund the monitoring and testing of coronavirus contacts in the next round of stimulus funds, a dispute reported by first time by The Washington Post.

Americans may not respond well to that White House effort to limit funding. the Fox's new poll also showed growing concern among Americans about how the virus is affecting their lives: 29% said coronavirus is the most important issue facing the country, and former Vice President Joe Biden had a 17-point lead. Points about Trump when voters were asked who would best handle the virus (a big jump from May when Biden only had a 9-point lead over Trump on that issue in the Fox poll).

Nearly 6 in 10 respondents said they were "very concerned" about the spread of the virus with a clear majority disapproving of Trump's handling. Most surprisingly: There was a large increase in the number of voters who said that the coronavirus "is not under control" in the United States: 51% said that was the case in the new poll, compared to 33% who said a month ago.

Despite Trump's new push to appeal to "the suburbs" by attacking Obama-era fair housing regulations that aimed to desegregate those areas, a new analysis by CNN's Harry Enten shows that Biden is winning suburbs by a margin historical.

Part of Trump's problem is the split screen of his continued denials that the coronavirus is raging in the United States, and images of intensive care units in Miami-Dade County filled at 127% of their capacity as Refrigerated trailers line up to serve as temporary morgues across the country. country. Every time he claims that the administration is monitoring the virus, the data shows cases skyrocketing in parts of Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city "has never had so many people infected or infectious" and told CNN's "State of the Union" Jake Tapper on Sunday that he was about to issue a new warrant for closing.

"We have not seen any national leadership, we have had to defend the testing centers on our own. We have had to do many things that are out of our lane, due to the lack of national leadership." Garcetti said, noting that it took months for Trump to put on a mask publicly, the simplest and most effective way to stop the spread of the virus. "We were left alone when we should have had help."

"Stop telling people this will be over soon," said Garcetti. "Let people know that this is a marathon, that we have to push every kilometer and a half. If we don't unite as a nation with national leadership, we will see more people die."