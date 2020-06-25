Donald Trump faces the possibility of a landslide loss







Polls, conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, show Trump following former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in Michigan (Biden +11), Wisconsin (Biden +11) and Pennsylvania (Biden + 10) and through Single digits in North Carolina (Biden +9), Arizona (Biden +7), and Florida (Biden +6).

Trump won all the world of those states in the 2016 election. Change them from red to blue and you can quickly see how bad things are for Trump right now.

Give Biden those six states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida, and keep the rest of the 2020 map as it was in 2016, and the Democratic candidate has 333 electoral votes only 205 For Trump, that would be a higher margin for the Electoral College than what President Barack Obama won in his 2012 re-election.