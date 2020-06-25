Donald Trump faces the possibility of a landslide loss

Trump won all the world of those states in the 2016 election. Change them from red to blue and you can quickly see how bad things are for Trump right now.
Give Biden those six states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida, and keep the rest of the 2020 map as it was in 2016, and the Democratic candidate has 333 electoral votes only 205 For Trump, that would be a higher margin for the Electoral College than what President Barack Obama won in his 2012 re-election.
But even that doesn't capture how dark things could get for Trump. To consider:
Now to be clear: Biden is highly unlikely to win all 9 states. Texas was last a Democratic presidential candidate in 1976, when Jimmy Carter took him. Ohio and Iowa went to Trump convincingly in 2016, and Republicans stood firm there in 2018, winning the governorates in both.
But what this recent series of polls makes clear is that all of these states are very much at stake. So I don't think Biden is going to win Texas, but a) Trump will have to spend (a lot) money on television commercials to block the state, and b) polls suggest there is a way for Biden in the Lone star state.
Plus, Biden doesn't need to win Texas. OR Florida OR Ohio OR North Carolina. Or even Arizona. If Biden wins only Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and has the rest of the states that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, the White House wins with 278 electoral votes. Anything beyond those three states, which have had, before the 2016 election, a long history of supporting Democrats at the presidential level, is salsa.
What the current picture suggests is this: There is a very credible opportunity Biden reaches 330 electoral votes on November 3. Which, in a political world as polarized and bifurcated as this and against a president in office, would qualify, in my opinion, as a landslide.
The only hope for Trump is that it will be June 25, which means that the elections will not be for another 132 days. Trump is hopeful that things will change dramatically in the next five months. If they don't, it won't be a long election night for him.