Donald Trump has been suggesting that the coronavirus is under control for 156 days.







"We have it fully under control," Trump said. "He is a person who comes from China, and we have him under control. He will be fine."

That was 156 days ago. Meanwhile, 2.4 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 121,000 have died. And just Wednesday, the country's three most populous states, California, Florida, and Texas, reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases.

"Large metropolitan areas appear to be increasing very rapidly and some of the models are about to be apocalyptic," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told Anderson Cooper.

The gap between Trump's fanciful rhetoric has never been wider or more dangerous. While Trump has always lived in an alternate reality where he is winning, always winning, the stakes have generally been lower. Now, with the increase in the coronavirus, Trump's desire to see a world that the facts make clear that it does not exist is putting lives at risk in a very real way.