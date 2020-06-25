Donald Trump has been suggesting that the coronavirus is under control for 156 days.

"We have it fully under control," Trump said. "He is a person who comes from China, and we have him under control. He will be fine."
That was 156 days ago. Meanwhile, 2.4 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 121,000 have died. And just Wednesday, the country's three most populous states, California, Florida, and Texas, reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases.
"Large metropolitan areas appear to be increasing very rapidly and some of the models are about to be apocalyptic," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told Anderson Cooper.
The gap between Trump's fanciful rhetoric has never been wider or more dangerous. While Trump has always lived in an alternate reality where he is winning, always winning, the stakes have generally been lower. Now, with the increase in the coronavirus, Trump's desire to see a world that the facts make clear that it does not exist is putting lives at risk in a very real way.
And as coronavirus numbers continue to pile up, Trump's insistence that it's all over (or will be over soon) seems increasingly jarring. And unfortunately more frequent.
"It is going," Trump said of the coronavirus during a speech to a conservative group of students in Arizona on Wednesday. (On Tuesday, Arizona reported more than 3,600 cases of Covid-19, the highest total in a single day since the start of the pandemic.)
A week ago, in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, Trump said this about the virus: "I don't even like to talk about it, because it's fading. It's going to fade."
On June 16, Trump was asked about the progress of a vaccine and said, "I always say that even without it, it goes away."
In mid-May Trump said this:
"We believe that we will have a vaccine in the near future. And if we do, we will really be a great step forward. And if we do not, we will be like so many other cases, when it had a problem, it will disappear, at some point it will disappear" .
Earlier that month, Trump offered this "I feel about vaccines the way I feel about testing: this is going to go away without a vaccine. It's going to go away, and we're not going to see it again hopefully after a period of time."
And let's not forget that in February, Trump predicted this: "The virus that we are talking about having to do, many people think that it disappears in April, with the heat, as the heat enters, generally that will disappear." away in April. "
Well, it is the end of June. And the virus is not gone. And a respected model projects more than 179,000 total deaths by Oct. 1 from the virus.
What is really scary is that, as the data has become increasingly clear that the South and Southwest are in the midst of a coronavirus surge in recent times, Trump has not only failed to recognize this reality, but It has also increased its dangerous rhetoric about how the virus is already behind us. (And that doesn't even go into his clear and frequent skepticism about the need to wear a mask.)
There are moments in our history when man and moment meet. (Winston Churchill in World War II is an excellent example.) Trump's handling of the coronavirus is the opposite of the man and at the time of the meeting.