Donald Trump has no idea why he wants a second term.

Twice in the past week, friendly presenters Sean Hannity and Eric Bolling have asked President Donald Trump what he wants to do in a second term. And twice he has shown that he has absolutely no idea.

"One of the things that will be really great: the word experience is still good, I always say that talent is more important than experience, I have always said it, but the word experience is a very important word, very important sense.

"I never did this before, I never slept in Washington. I was in Washington maybe 17 times and suddenly I'm the President of the United States, you know the story, riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and I say this is great But I didn't know a lot of people in Washington, it wasn't my thing. It was from Manhattan, New York, and now I know everyone. And I have great people in the administration. Mistakes, like an idiot like Bolton, you don't have to drop bombs above all ".

Then, in an interview with Bolling, a former Fox News personality who now works for Sinclair Broadcasting, Trump was still unable to explain why he wanted a second term or what he would do with one. again. See how Bolling took advantage of it for Trump and how the President just said a bunch of words (376 of them to be exact):

Bolling: "Sean Hannity asked him about his second term, and the left was upset with that. They said he wasn't sure what his second term was about. Let's do it. Let's get back to that. What is Donald Trump's second term? – What is the main focus for that? "

Triumph"Well, I didn't hear anyone upset about that, but I'll tell you it's very simple: We will make America great again. We have rebuilt the military, we have a way to go. We" have done things for vets like no one has ever seen them. We can do even more: we choose, as you know, we made the responsibility. What we have done no one has been able to do. But we have more to do.

"Economic development, jobs, trade deals – the trade deals I made are incredible. We made a great deal with China. Of course, as I said, the ink didn't dry up before the China plague affected us." But we made the deal. In fact, today is really the first day, the first official day, the USMCA, that is, Mexico and Canada. This was NAFTA, one of the worst deals ever made, one of the worst trade deals. I suffered with that treatment for many, many years, and no one could end it. I finished it, gave him a new deal. I made a new deal with South Korea. We have many great trade agreements. Our country will be so strong.

"At the end of our first term, it will be great, it would have been phenomenal. They hit us with the plague. At the end of the second term, there will be a level that no one has ever seen. We are doing it, be it trade, be it military, everything Made in the USA, so important Made in the USA … We have to get our manufacturing back and we brought it very big, but we have to make our own pharmaceuticals, our own drugs, prescription drugs.

"We have to do our own things. We are doing it now with steel, we are doing it now with many different products. I have done it. But we can do it with much more. We want to build our own ships. We do not want to send other countries to build ships. So we have many things we can do. We have done many things but we can do many things. "

Even Bolling, who obviously leans favorably toward Trump, can't pretend that Trump answered the question. "It's always good to remind the American public of what you've done in the first three and a half years," he said after Trump extended, uh, riff about what he did in his first term.

Go back and read those 514 words. I challenge you to find one that really answers the question of why Trump wants a second term or what he will do if he gets it.

These are some of the things that he did say.

* "I always say that talent is more important than experience, I have always said it, but the word experience is a very important word, a very important meaning. "

* "I never did this before, I never slept in Washington."

* "You make some mistakes, like an idiot like Bolton, you don't have to drop bombs on everyone."

* "Nobody has been able to do what we have done. But we have more to do."

* * "At the end of our first term, it will be great, it would have been phenomenal. They hit us with the plague."

* "We want to build our own ships".

Like what? Build our own ships? Sleep in Washington? Don't drop bombs on everyone?

What is very clear here is that Trump has no idea what he would do in a second term. Which honestly isn't all that surprising because I had no idea what I would do in a 1st. He wanted to win, and by winning, prove to the world that all the people who had laughed at him and made fun of him throughout his life and in his pursuit of a political career were completely wrong.

Once he won, well, he would figure it out. Which is what the last three years have been.

Trump's inability to express why he wanted to be president evokes Senator Ted Kennedy's (infamous) response to CBS's Roger Mudd in the summer of 1979 when asked why he wanted to be president.

Kennedy paused for several seconds, then gave a long, largely pointless response, a mistake attributed to derailing his top-flight primary campaign at the time against then-President Jimmy Carter.

Trump's inability to articulate what he would do for a second term will not have that kind of seismic impact, of course. His supporters ignore anything that does not present the president as a hero, defeating all who challenge him.

But they do suggest that Trump still doesn't have a plan, other than winning, which doesn't seem likely at the moment. And, winning is not a government strategy.