Donald Trump invites fear to the party (opinion)

It's a bit like the lush but jarring sound that rings out from the nation as it celebrates its 244th birthday this weekend, a rebellious, hopeful, challenged, and not exactly synchronized America.

With a pandemic that has killed more than 125,000 Americans, as well as continued economic trauma and social unrest, it is no wonder that the country is in trouble this Fourth of July. Douglas Bradburn, a historian who runs George Washington's Mount Vernon, wrote that many believe that this "revolutionary experiment in democracy … is failing. A recent Gallup poll shows that national pride in the United States is at a record level. The growing Our country's division and the unwillingness of some to participate in a healthy civilized debate and listen to dissenting opinions is fueling further fissures. "

Protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd "make this July 4 perhaps the most important in the history of the United States," the historian wrote. Peniel Joseph. "Independence Day 2020 is steeped in a new meaning of what it means to be an American, rooted in a collective effort to directly confront the bitter and beautiful struggles that shape our deeply historical present."

For weeks, Trump chose to emphasize "law and order" rather than the cause of the protesters, appealing to his base with promises to defend statues and military bases linked to the Confederacy. A week ago, he tweeted a video filmed in a Florida senior community where pro-Trump residents paraded in golf carts, with a man yelling "white power." The tweet was removed and attendees said Trump had not heard the incendiary phrase before posting it.

"Trump shared this video was not a mistake" Dean Obeidallah He wrote, "The president, who stands behind alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden by up to 14 points in a series of polls, is simply following his successful 2016 campaign playbook, where he trafficked bigotry to divide Americans. We saw it. from his unfounded claim that Mexico was sending 'rapists' to call for a 'complete and complete closure' of Muslims entering the United States … But what might have been seen as a haunting dog whistle, a candidate's racist policy is even more out of place in 2020. "

In a speech Friday night before a Mount Rushmore fireworks show, Trump criticized protesters and promised to defend the monuments and memory of the presidents of George Washington to Theodore Roosevelt, seeking to stoke a culture war that his campaign considers a winning strategy for November. "Breathe easy, America," he wrote. Michael D & # 39; Antonio. "President Donald Trump has this. A deadly pandemic is sweeping the country, but the statues will be fine … Always eager to be seen as a fighter and a champion, Trump put aside the real battle he is losing." – to the coronavirus – and he invented another to be able to pass himself off as a brave defender of this country ".

Jay Parini It is hopeful this weekend of the fourth of July. "I teach at a university, and I am amazed by the young people I meet in the classroom, who have simply lost all patience with racism. They understand that most whites have little idea what blacks and brown Americans endure. the days and how difficult it is to get ahead if you're a person of color. "

In the months after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 92% of Americans ages 18-29 identified themselves in a Harvard University survey as patriotic; that number is only 62% this year, Harvard students wrote Katie Heintz and Will Matheson in the CNN Opinion "Generation Resilient" series.

Young people "have a vision for the future, and it includes a keen sense of altruism and optimism," they wrote, but they also discourage the current state of politics and the economy of the United States. "Patriotism is a two-way street. If we do not want to completely lose a generation's belief in this nation, our elected leaders and our institutions will have to face the challenges we face in a way that they have not yet done."

Safe way to fight Covid-19

Coronavirus is emerging in the United States. Vaccines and safe treatments are at least months, if not years, away. That leaves two clearly effective ways to fight the virus. One is to increase social distancing by slowing down or even reversing the reopening of the economy: some governors ordered the closing of bars this week, for example. The other tried-and-tested method requires people to wear masks.

The main way the virus spreads, wrote Dr. Jennifer Lee, is "through close contact with an infected individual through respiratory droplets emitted by coughing, sneezing, singing, laughing, talking or even breathing. Wearing a face mask is one of the best ways for infected people to maintain those contained droplets, and for those who are healthy, a mask can also offer some protection not to inhale them. " Hundreds of lives would be saved every day if people across the United States had to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, universities are struggling to figure out how to safely reopen this fall. Roopika Risam, who teaches education at Salem State University, wrote that some universities "are planning face-to-face instruction and recklessly forcing faculty and staff to return to campus, granting exceptions based only on the Americans with Disabilities Act" . That puts students, staff and faculty, including those whose families have health problems, at risk, and the burden falls particularly on people of color, he wrote. "If being human is not sufficient motivation, universities should consider the role of racial equity in their reopening plans."

Millions of child care spaces could permanently disappear as a result of the pandemic, the representatives wrote. Nita M. Lowey and Richard E. Neal. The two Democrats are pushing legislation to expand federal child care aid. "People simply cannot return to their jobs if they cannot find care for their children," they wrote. "For the economy to fully reopen, Congress must provide meaningful and robust childcare relief for families and providers."

The new surge in coronavirus cases is not a surprise, wrote infectious disease specialist Dr. Kent Sepkowitz, "given the reopening of states that expose more individuals to contagion." The surprising thing is that the death rate has not skyrocketed, at least not yet. He cautioned that part of this could be due to a lapse of time, as deaths tend to occur weeks after people contract the disease.

Sepkowitz noted that a New York Times report estimated that 43% of all Covid-19 deaths in the US occurred in long-term care facilities, and that half of them in five northern states: " Which means that a crucial problem affecting mortality is whether "The raging epidemic in the southern states will cause the virus to spread further in nursing homes."

Covid-19 has indeed taken a terrible toll on people in nursing homes, he noted. Robert Egge, director of public policy for the Alzheimer's Association. "The death toll has reached unacceptable heights due to limited evidence and a lack of PPE at facilities across the country," he wrote. "More than 2.4 million people live in long-term care settings, and each of their lives is in danger until the necessary policies are put in place to protect them."

Missing in action

Two news stories this week dealt a severe blow to President Trump's national security record. The first reported that a Russian intelligence unit offered rewards to Afghan militants for killing US soldiers. And in the second, CNN's Carl Bernstein painted a portrait of a president "unprepared for discussion of serious matters" with foreign leaders, "so often outdone in conversations with powerful leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin" and "just as abusive with allied US director leaders "that officials saw Trump as" a danger to the national security of the United States. "

Jill Filipovic He wrote that it is time for those who have seen Trump at his worst "defend the future of this country and put his name and face behind the truth." The evidence is clear, he wrote: "This is a dangerously unfit man for the office he occupies."

Trump claimed that Russia's reward story was a hoax, and his aides said he was not informed because the information was unverified. That doesn't make sense, he wrote. Peter Bergen, who noted that presidents routinely receive unverified intelligence. "The real hoax is how White House officials are covering up Trump's incompetence as commander-in-chief … responsible for the welfare of the US military and who has always maintained a strange bromance with a former KGB officer, the Russian president Vladimir Putin".

The story of Russian generosity, he argued John Avlon, is "the latest and most urgent example of why so much depends on the Supreme Court's decision on whether Trump's taxes and business records can be released to members of the House of Representatives and the New York District Attorney " He called it "perhaps the most watched Supreme Court decision of this session, with massive implications for the separation of powers and the ability of American voters to make a fully informed decision in the November presidential election."

Exchange symbols

Protests over racial inequality are symbols that were once considered set in stone. Mississippi is replacing the state flag, which has featured the emblem of the Confederate battle since 1894. The Washington Redskins are reconsidering the controversial name the team has used since 1933. And Princeton University is changing the name of its school. Woodrow Wilson, who has honored the former President of the United States (and President of Princeton) since 1948.

Actress and activist Aunjanue Ellis he wrote that "most of the United States has always treated my home state of Mississippi as the hidden 'dirty' room, like the uncle forgotten in the past in disgrace" and the state has formed "an almost shadowy government that celebrates on Confederation holidays, enacting Confederate inspiration Laws and policies that trample voting rights and imprison black children, and boldly fly Confederate stars and stripes on their official state flag. "

But it's too easy to blame a state, Ellis wrote. "There would be no Confederate flag in Mississippi or anywhere else in this country if it were banned across the country. Congress must act now to ban the public display of that flag in the same way that Germany banned the swastika after the Second War. World".

In Princeton, the burgeoning campaign against Wilson, a southern Democrat who reelected civil service, has been going on for decades, as have the university's Black Studies programs. Mark Whitaker He recalled the story of his father, CS "Syl" Whitaker, Jr., who was recruited to run an African American Studies Program that administrators created after black student protests over Princeton's financial ties to the apartheid regime in South Africa. But after accepting the position, Whitaker learned that the university had cut virtually all of the program's funds. That betrayal and a personal battle against alcoholism led to his resignation.

"As Princeton accepts his imperfect legacy in the race, he must not forget the first generation of black scholars and administrators who were sent into battle with so little reinforcement," wrote Mark Whitaker. "These early beleaguered pioneers did not fail Princeton: Princeton failed them."

Trump in a panic?

Trump's focus on preserving statues and protesting street riots is a fun tactic, he argued. Frida ghitis. "Trump is desperately trying to change the issue of death and disease that is spreading across the country, sticking his fingers in his ears and screaming as loud as possible for Americans to look away from the catastrophically mismanaged national challenge. .. the richest country, rich in experience and resources, has not been able to control the virus. "

Polls four months before the election show that Trump follows his Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden by a double-digit margin nationally and by substantial amounts in several key states. What has been the president's response? Frank Bruni in the New York Times. "To catch fire … There is a culture war to explode, but instead of just ridiculing monument destroyers, he created his own living monuments: a white supremacist astride a golf cart in a Florida retirement community and a pistol – carrying Karen yelling at the peaceful black protesters from the porch of her St. Louis mansion. As a statement of values, it is grotesque. As a reelection strategy, it is deranged. "

In the Atlantic, Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg he wrote that "most Americans have firmly rejected Trump's division, bigotry and racism following the assassination of George Floyd. While Trump claimed the mantle of a law enforcement president, two-thirds of the country supported Black Lives Matter, according to a June Pew poll. Two-thirds. "

Michael D & # 39; Antonio he wrote that reality has caught up with Trump. "With his limited mind, faulty heart, and empty soul on display, Trump is discovering that a man who declares 'I can only fix it' runs the risk of being blamed when everything breaks."

AND…

Honoring Harriet Tubman

Four years ago, the Obama administration announced that the face of a new $ 20 bill would be Harriet Tubman, the former slave-turned-freedom fighter, instead of President Andrew Jackson, who was a slave. As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump called the measure "pure political correctness."

His administration has chosen not to accelerate plans for change. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month that the new $ 20 bill will not be released for another 10 years, so it may have anti-counterfeiting technology and a new printing process.

"America's money tells a story of power as well as subjugation: the subjugation of women, the subjugation of people of color and the subjugation of history," wrote CNN's senior legal analyst Laura Coates. "America's money tells a story of inequality. The delay in putting Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill speaks to that subjugation."

At a crucial moment, Coates observed, producing the new currency would "show the world" what the United States stands for. "Right now, we are showing the world that we value Confederate generals who tried to tear the nation apart more than freedom fighters. Right now, we are showing the world that we honor those who championed slavery, rather than from those who fought against it. " "Right now, we are showing the world that the United States does not believe that a heroic black woman is worth occupying space in our currency."