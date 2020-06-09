Donald Trump is historically strong with his base, and that's his problem

Both polls show Trump with a substantial lead among self-identified Republicans: 93% to 5% from Biden (Monmouth) and 92% to 4% (NBC News / Wall Street Journal).

What is the point: Trump has made a clear move during his presidency to satisfy the Republican base, and polls indicate that this effort is clearly paying off. His base is not abandoning him, even though his overall numbers remain weak.

Trump's problem is that he has tapped into this reserve of support.

After struggling to raise the score in the primaries with essentially no competition, Trump is winning a little less than 95% of the overall Republican primary vote. That sounds a lot like polls for the general election that put him at just under 95% of the Republican vote. It will be difficult for him to go much further than that.

In fact, Trump has more support among Republican voters right now than any Republican since at least 2000. You can see this in the ABC News / Washington Post poll. That one, like Monmouth & # 39; s and NBC / Wall Street Journal, has Trump at almost 95% (94%), while Biden remains only 4%.

Since 2000, no Republican had more than 91% of Republicans backing him right now in ABC News / Washington Post polls. The average Republican had 84% Republicans behind him. A first-base strategy in those elections made much more sense than one during the Trump era.

(The historical nature of these numbers holds if we include independents who favor Republicans.)

Perhaps Trump believes he does not need to change his strategies because he ignored the advice of most people and still won in 2016. That is wrong. Beyond the fact that there is good evidence that Trump was much more moderate than he ruled, Trump had much more room to grow with the base in 2016. He scored just 74% of self-identified Republicans in the ABC News / Washington Poll. taken around this point, the lowest of any Republican since 2000.

Where Trump is weak is outside the Republican base. In the ABC / Washington Post (the numbers are similar for Monmouth and NBC News / Wall Street Journal), Trump is 39% among independents and 3% among Democrats. Both are lower than any Republican at the moment in 2000 ABC News / Washington Post polls.

In other words, there is much more potential support for Trump outside of the central Republican base. However, Trump does not seem interested in making the effort.

If Trump doesn't change things, he may find that the base on the other side is bigger than his. Biden is winning a higher proportion of Democrats in an average of live polls (including an NPR / PBS News Hour / Marist College poll) this week (94%) than Trump is winning Republicans (92%). The average poll, as has been true for almost every year on record, measured more Democrats than Republicans in this country.

By continuing his first-base strategy, Trump makes sure he won't see the bottom drop. However, you will find that building the necessary coalition to win will be very difficult.

This story has been updated to include the results of an NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll on Sunday.