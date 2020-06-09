Donald Trump is historically strong with his base, and that's his problem

Both polls show Trump with a substantial lead among self-identified Republicans: 93% to 5% from Biden (Monmouth) and 92% to 4% (NBC News / Wall Street Journal).
What is the point: Trump has made a clear move during his presidency to satisfy the Republican base, and polls indicate that this effort is clearly paying off. His base is not abandoning him, even though his overall numbers remain weak.
Trump's problem is that he has tapped into this reserve of support.
Since 2000, no Republican had more than 91% of Republicans backing him right now in ABC News / Washington Post polls. The average Republican had 84% Republicans behind him. A first-base strategy in those elections made much more sense than one during the Trump era.
(The historical nature of these numbers holds if we include independents who favor Republicans.)
Where Trump is weak is outside the Republican base. In the ABC / Washington Post (the numbers are similar for Monmouth and NBC News / Wall Street Journal), Trump is 39% among independents and 3% among Democrats. Both are lower than any Republican at the moment in 2000 ABC News / Washington Post polls.
In other words, there is much more potential support for Trump outside of the central Republican base. However, Trump does not seem interested in making the effort.
By continuing his first-base strategy, Trump makes sure he won't see the bottom drop. However, you will find that building the necessary coalition to win will be very difficult.
This story has been updated to include the results of an NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll on Sunday.