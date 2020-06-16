Donald Trump is * not * really * interested in police reform

But even as he spoke, Trump made it clear that he viewed the order as a bit necessary to check political boxes rather than a necessary first step in changing the way police officers treat black Americans.

In fact, Trump spent most of his time defending police officers, insisting that he was a "small" number responsible for incidents like the one involving Floyd, and arguing that the American public really wants law and order.

In case you've lost how incredibly lukewarm Trump was in the executive order, and the broader effort to address police's unequal treatment of black people, all you need to do is read the order itself.

As CBS's Weijia Jiang celebrated , the order does not use the word "racism" or "bias". Instead, he put the situation this way:

"Unfortunately, there have been cases where some officials have abused their authority, challenging the trust of the American people, with tragic consequences for individual victims, their communities, and our nation."

This stance generally coincides with Trump's response to the protests after Floyd's death. He has worked to blame the (largely peaceful) protests against Antifa and other professional troublemakers. And he defended the police at every step.

"Our police have been letting us live in peace and we want to make sure we don't have bad actors there and sometimes we will see some horrible things like the ones we witnessed recently but I say 99.9 we go with 99% of them great great people and have done record jobs, "Trump said earlier this month.

In a nutshell: The President really does not believe that the police should be reformed. He views Floyd's death as unfortunate but not indicative of any broader racial prejudice in policing.