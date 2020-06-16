Donald Trump is * not * really * interested in police reform

But even as he spoke, Trump made it clear that he viewed the order as a bit necessary to check political boxes rather than a necessary first step in changing the way police officers treat black Americans.
In fact, Trump spent most of his time defending police officers, insisting that he was a "small" number responsible for incidents like the one involving Floyd, and arguing that the American public really wants law and order.
In case you've lost how incredibly lukewarm Trump was in the executive order, and the broader effort to address police's unequal treatment of black people, all you need to do is read the order itself.
"Unfortunately, there have been cases where some officials have abused their authority, challenging the trust of the American people, with tragic consequences for individual victims, their communities, and our nation."
This stance generally coincides with Trump's response to the protests after Floyd's death. He has worked to blame the (largely peaceful) protests against Antifa and other professional troublemakers. And he defended the police at every step.
In a nutshell: The President really does not believe that the police should be reformed. He views Floyd's death as unfortunate but not indicative of any broader racial prejudice in policing.
Point: That opinion can play Trump's base. But it's hard to see women from the suburbs, who have left Trump en masse since 2016, coming back to his side as he continues to rethink terrain like this.