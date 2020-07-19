Donald Trump is trying to distance the United States from the legacy of John Lewis

Trump's rhetoric, so jarring about where many Americans are headed on race issues, was a reminder that despite massive protests in cities across the United States and signs of change within large corporations to show Because black lives matter, there have been very few tangible signs of progress in civil rights at the federal level since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

Despite Republican praise on Saturday by Lewis, a 17-term Democratic congressman from Georgia, McConnell has he declined to introduce voting legislation that would reinstate a key part of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court repealed in 2013. The House passed the measure in December with just one Republican vote. Meanwhile, Trump routinely tweets false information about voting by mail as Republicans support restrictive voter ID laws across the country.

Collapsing in the polls as he battles Joe Biden in his re-election campaign, Trump has settled on a strategy to defend statues of racist Confederate generals and roll back Obama-era fair housing regulations, using racist rhetoric and appeals to "the suburbs".

At the same time, the President has continued to deny the threat of the deadly coronavirus, while ignoring how it has disproportionately devastated black communities.

Lewis loathed such tactics and warned Trump not to get in the way of racial progress. One of his most memorable closing acts was participating in the House's final vote on voting rights legislation in December, but has since languished in the Senate at McConnell's desk.

That became a critical point Saturday after McConnell tweeted that the Senate and the nation are mourning the loss of "a pioneering civil rights leader who risked his life to fight racism, promote equal rights and align our nation with its founding principles. "

California Senator Kamala Harris, one of the top Democratic candidates to be Biden's running mate, replied that if McConnell "really wanted to truly honor the life, legacy, and activism of John Lewis, he would carry the Voting Rights Act immediately. to the Senate. " floor to vote and name it the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020. "

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who, along with Harris, co-authored recent legislation to curb police brutality after Floyd's death, referred to that "pending issue" during an interview Saturday night with CNN's Wolf Blitzer said Lewis also would have been stung. observing Republican efforts to design laws "with surgical precision to deprive African-Americans" in North Carolina and other states, where the court is fighting for voting restrictions remain enraged, including some new fights over ballot access during the pandemic.

When asked if he had any hope that Lewis's death would lead to a movement in the voting rights law, Booker noted that McConnell has enjoyed his role as "the grim reaper" holding up bipartisan House bills. .

"When it comes to voting rights, I have no confidence that this will be a priority in his remaining months as majority leader," Booker told Blitzer in "The Situation Room" on Saturday night. "Where my confidence comes from is our ability to, perhaps, change the Senate and the White House. And if that happens, I know that there are people of goodwill on both sides of the aisle who understand that this is an era where there is no We shouldn't be restricting the franchise, but making it more fair, equitable and open. "

Trump's tactics worried the civil rights giant

On Saturday, Trump had only a few words for Lewis, the son of sharecroppers in Pipe County, Alabama, who originally aspired to be a Baptist minister and often preached to chickens on his father's land.

Trump ordered American flags to be raised at half-staff for a day on Saturday "as a sign of respect for long-standing memory and public service" for Lewis, who was arrested more than 40 times during his civil rights activism and was the youngest person to speak at the march in Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

In a two-sentence tweet, the President said he was "saddened to hear the news of the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis. Melania and I sent our prayers to him and his family."

But he tweeted more than 40 times before issuing that message shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, a reflection of his reluctance to acknowledge his critics' accomplishments in life, including death, about three years after Lewis boycotted his inauguration.

Before Trump was inaugurated in 2017, Lewis said he was not a "legitimate" president: "I think the Russians were involved in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy Hillary Clinton's candidacy," Lewis said in that moment. In response, Trump said Lewis was "all talking" and "not acting."

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention infested crime) rather than falsely complaining about the election results," Trump tweeted in January.

In recent weeks, Trump has engaged in the kind of campaign tactics that Lewis criticized, trying to revitalize his base passions by stoking fear about the movement for cultural change after Floyd's death and subsequent protests, that according to him they brought chaos and violence. to the streets of the United States.

After spending many weeks condemning the removal of statues of racist or slavery figures in U.S. history, Trump's new central issue is his decision to remove Obama-era housing regulation aimed at unbundling the suburbs.

While he stated at one point on Saturday that his policy change was not directed at any racial group, his scary language and warnings about crime and the nefarious strangers who could infiltrate the suburbs of the United States have sometimes been echoed from opponents of Jim Crow era segregation.

Trump cited the Obama-era rule during three separate "phone rallies" with supporters in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan this weekend, warning that choosing Biden in November would lead to policies that would "abolish" the suburbs.

"They want to eliminate single-family zoning, bringing, who knows, to their suburbs, so that their communities are insecure and their housing values ​​decrease," Trump told listeners in Wisconsin and other followers who listened to the Facebook broadcast.

"House prices are going down, crime is going up, it's ridiculous," Trump said of the housing rule during the call with Michiganders on Saturday, which appears to link the policy aimed at unbundling with his obsession with stopping efforts to tear down the statues of faulty heroes of the United States. past.

"We are going to keep America great. We are going to uphold our standards. We are going to uphold our history and our culture," Trump said during the discussion of the housing rule in the Michigan call. "And we will be proud of the people who built our country."

In recent years, Lewis has mentioned Trump's racial whistles and his efforts to create racial tension as a key element of his political strategy, coming to compare Trump's tactics with that of former Alabama Governor George Wallace, who "used language of anger and hatred to come to power and become a force in national politics, "Lewis wrote in a 1998 New York Times opinion piece.

Wallace declared: "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever" and two years later he sent troops who beat up peaceful protesters during the historic 1965 march in Selma. Lewis's skull was fractured in violence.

In a 2016 interview with CNN's John Harwood, who at the time was CNBC's chief White House correspondent, Lewis said he saw parallels between Trump's campaign strategy and the maneuvers used by Wallace, an infamous demagogue who He often warned of the threat from the federal government. The government orders Americans to change their way of life in matters of race.

Trump said Lewis in that interview He believed that provoking such tension "would be his ticket to the White House."

"Many of my Republican friends fear where it can lead them," Lewis said prophetically. "They feel it can mean the destruction of the Republican Party."

Lewis also harks back to the history of the civil rights era when he warned against Trump's threat to use military force to stop the protests that followed Floyd's death.

"The way this young man died watching the video made me very sad," Lewis told Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" in early June. "It was very painful. It made me cry. I said to myself, how many more? How many more young blacks will be killed? That the madness must stop."

The congressman said that "it would be a serious mistake for President Trump to use the military to stop the ordered, peaceful and non-violent protests."

"You can't stop the call of history" Lewis said King in that CBS interview. "You can use soldiers. You can shoot hoses and water. But it can't be stopped. There can't be any setback. We have come too far, we have made too much progress to stop now or to return. The world is seeing what is happening."

The split in the Republican Party is reflected in the reaction to Lewis's death.

Prominent Republicans like former President George W. Bush, who worked closely with Lewis to accomplish his 15-year quest for an African-American museum on the National Mall, announced Lewis's legacy on Saturday.

"As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John responded to brutal violence with courageous hope," Bush said in a statement. "Throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union. The United States can better honor John's memory by continuing his journey to freedom and justice for all."

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, called Lewis "one of the strongest and most effective voices during the Civil Rights era."

Republicans Sens. Marco Rubio, from Florida, and Dan Sullivan, from Alaska, mistakenly posted images of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, in place of Lewis, in social media posts honoring Lewis. Rubio apologized and posted an updated tribute to Lewis. Sullivan's spokesman told CNN that his "staff made a mistake in trying to honor an American legend."

Some Trump acolytes, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who served alongside Lewis in the House, chose to remain silent. When DeSantis was asked to reflect on Lewis's legacy on Saturday at a coronavirus press conference in St. Augustine, he declined.

"I appreciate the question, but we are trying to focus on the coronavirus," DeSantis replied, cutting off the journalist. Reflection Of Trump's strategy on the virus, DeSantis has refused to stop the reopening in his state, even as the escalating cases threaten lives and inflict a much higher number among black Floridians.

One of Lewis's most powerful traits was his ability to forgive, hugging a member of the Ku Klux Klan who came to his office seeking absolution after beating Lewis when he was young.

Lewis also met Wallace in 1979, when he said the former Alabama governor "recognized his intolerance and took responsibility for the damage he had caused," according to the New York Times opinion piece Lewis wrote.

In a 2017 interview with David Axelrod on his CNN show "The Ax Files" Lewis was still hopeful about the enlightenment opportunity, even in America's darkest corners.

"Hearts can change," he said, "and we shouldn't give up on anyone."

Up to this point, the president has no interest in changing his tactics, even if the rest of the United States has moved without him, and efforts to divide the United States on racial lines are testing both the nation's conscience and its own political fortune in November.