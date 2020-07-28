Donald Trump, Jr .: Biden Would Not Reduce Riots And Crime: It's Controlled By Left-Wing Puppet Masters

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is completely confused about law and order, and the American people are beginning to realize it.

Despite a continued increase in violent crime and riots in Democrat-controlled cities and states across the country, the former vice president continues to apologize for the radical left. At the same time, Biden criticizes President Trump for using the power of the federal government to protect local residents and businesses in Portland, Oregon, and other cities that have experienced a sharp increase in crime since the riots began.

"We have a president who is determined to wreak havoc and division," Biden said recently, calling the violent rioters and hooligans "peaceful protesters."

MIKE HUCKABEE: JOE BIDEN AVOID INTERVIEWS BECAUSE ‘SAYS SOMETHING TOTALLY RIDICULOUS EVERY TIME

Of course, anyone who has been paying attention to the riots in Portland knows that it has been anything but peaceful. Mobs destroyed private and public property, set buildings on fire, clashed with police and even wounded officers. Biden is tolerating that behavior with his irresponsible rhetoric.

Crucially, Biden just doesn't seem to understand the vital role that police play in America's most vulnerable communities.

More from Opinion

Millions of law-abiding families across the country trust the police to keep them safe from gangs and other criminals. These people are not establishing "autonomous zones", collapsing statues, or looting local businesses. They are cowering inside their homes, waiting for violence to overlook them.

The last thing law-abiding families want from their elected officials is capitulation to the violent mobs that destroy their beloved communities.

Millions of law-abiding families across the country trust the police to keep them safe from gangs and other criminals.

Biden and his radical left-wing puppet teachers want to end qualified immunity and massively cut funding for the police. But very few people, especially those living in communities devastated by these violent left-wing mobs, believe that undermining law enforcement is a legitimate path to security or justice.

According to Rasmussen's latest survey, for example, an overwhelming 66 percent of adults oppose redirecting police funds to other social services. Meanwhile, only 23 percent of respondents are in favor of underfinancing local law enforcement in their own communities.

Sadly, Biden's radical "unity" doctrine, a 110-page policy proposal he devised in close consultation with self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, foresees a weakening of law enforcement by alienating power from the local police departments.

"Democrats believe we need to review the criminal justice system from top to bottom," the document says, adding that "police brutality is a stain on the soul of our nation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Biden's defining policy document is highly critical of the qualified immunity doctrine that protects police officers from being punished for doing their job properly. Instead, the document argues that the decisions officers make in a fraction of a second in the line of duty, often under enormous stress and possibly even fearing for their own lives, must be judged for secondary and unintended consequences.

Unlike Biden, my father understands that the police officer plays a vital role in maintaining peace and fighting crime in our cities, also known as "keeping the American people safe." That is one of the many reasons why his recent executive order on police reform seeks to protect police from the dangerous campaign to neutralize local police departments.

"I am strongly opposed to radical and dangerous efforts to eliminate, dismantle and dissolve our police departments, especially now that we have reached the lowest crime rates on record in recent history," the president said in announcing the order earlier this year. month. “Americans know the truth: without police, there is chaos; without law, there is anarchy; and without security, there is catastrophe. We need leaders at all levels of government who have the moral clarity to declare these obvious facts. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The brave men and women of our police community agree. Recently both the National Association of Police Organizations and the Michigan Association of Police Officers supported my father's re-election campaign.

The President is right, and the American people agree with his common sense position. Our country needs strong and confident leadership to defeat radicals seeking to destabilize our society, and it is becoming increasingly clear that Biden is not the man for that job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DONALD TRUMP JR.