Donald Trump Jr. calls on the media for not pressuring Biden to hold press conferences

Donald Trump Jr. criticized the media for not pressuring Joe Biden to hold a press conference.

The coronavirus outbreak has thrown a key in the 2020 presidential election, which for months has shelved the Trump and Biden campaigns. In recent weeks, both critics and Democratic allies have cited the former vice president as "stuck in his basement," which some believe is a good strategy, as Biden maintains strong leadership in polls against the president.

However, critics have also been pointing to Biden's lack of transparency with the press, specifically how he hasn't had a formal press conference for several weeks.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter on Friday and recalled the outrage the media had towards the Trump administration for not having daily briefings at the White House.

NEWSWEEK MOCKED TO CLAIM PRESERVATIVES ARE & # 39; HARMONIZING & # 39; CANCEL CULTURE TO & # 39; TAKE ANTI-TRUMP CELEBRITIES & # 39;

"Do the media remember endlessly complaining that @ StephGrisham45 did not hold briefings, despite @realDonaldTrump CONSTANTLY haggling?" Trump Jr. asked about former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. "Why aren't those same 'reporters' going crazy because EIGHTY-FIVE days have passed since @JoeBiden held a press conference? Will you let him hide forever ?!"

His tweet was in response to criticism by Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese about the alleged Democratic candidate whose campaign reportedly banned a local newspaper from attending a campaign event.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Biden campaign does not hold press conferences, blocks local newspapers and refuses to respond to requests for comment," Coglianese tweeted. "Despite all the regrets about Trump's relationship with the press, he is constantly available. Biden is being held."