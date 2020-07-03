Donald Trump Jr: "It is time to defend law and order"

Donald Trump Jr. told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that "it is time to defend law and order."

"I don't want CHOP [the protest zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle] and those kinds of zones that come into my backyard and that's what the left is trying to do," he said. "They want that to take over the rest of America."

"They don't want the rule of law and that would be Joe Biden's America."

Trump made the comments a day after his father, in a video message, promised to stop "illegality" and continue to protect monuments and statues across the country after many were smashed and destroyed in recent weeks.

"Illegality has been allowed to prevail. We are not going to let it prevail any longer, "Trump said in the video message posted on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

The president signed an executive order last week to protect American monuments, memorials and statues, and threatened those trying to tear them down with "a long time in prison."

While the initial targets were generals and Confederate figures, some protesters also want to take down other American figures such as Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, President Trump said, "The American dream is the sacred birthright of every American child, but that's what we have is that we have the American dream and no one is going to break the American dream, nor the anarchists. " Not the agitators, the fools, or the looters, they are not going to have any impact on the national dream. "

When host Jedediah Bila asked Trump Jr. what he thought of his father's "strong statement" and his executive order, he said, "I think it's really important that people hear that."

He then noted that federal law enforcement officials arrested a man in Washington on Thursday they called a "ringleader" in the recent attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square, near the White House.

"They are starting to arrest people who desecrate public property," said Trump Jr.

"This is not something that is allowed to continue and no one should."

He then noted that his father is "stepping up" while "the governors or these left-wing mayors" will not and have "allowed this to happen in their cities."

"Someone else has to [step up], someone has to be held accountable," Trump Jr. continued.

Trump Jr. also noted that protesters have been "knocking down and desecrating Lincoln statues," as well as Ulysses S. Grant.

"They are desecrating World War II monuments dedicated to black soldiers who fought for the United States," he continued. "This is no longer about racism and we have to stop pretending it is."

Trump Jr. also criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying he believes "it has been a total disaster."

"He has done a terrible job handling anything related to New York," he continued. “Honestly, that was the case before COVID. COVID has just highlighted his serious incompetence. "

Trump said he believes Democratic leaders, including De Blasio, are "almost encouraging this type of behavior and that's the problem."

"This cannot continue," he said. "We don't want it to extend beyond that."

"This is perhaps the reason why you are seeing these [coronavirus] spikes because you can't go to work, you can't go to church, and you sure can't go to school, but we can get together and protest and not be socially distanced, "he continued. "I mean, the hypocrisy that comes out of all these people's mouths is really disgusting."

Coronavirus infections increased in 40 states on what will be a very different July 4 weekend, as the virus resurfaces after weeks of nationwide containment measures that have been re-imposed in many areas amid the recuperation.

In four states where the outbreaks are the most severe [Arizona, California, Florida and Texas], more than 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday.

Fox News's Brooke Singman, Louis Casiano and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.