Donald Trump Jr. says Democrats calling for police to stop must first ask for security details to be cut

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday called on Democrats seeking to dismantle police departments in the wake of the George Floyd protests that they should start by cutting their own security details.

Trump said the entire country has called for an end to police brutality, but said calls to cut funding for police departments will do little to stop the abuse and make the most vulnerable communities more vulnerable.

UNIONS OF POLICE UNDER FIRE

"Are those same anti-police Democrats calling for their security details to be cut?" Trump asked.

The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate on Monday unveiled legislation that would increase the responsibility of police officers and remove immunity from the legal consequences of acts done in the line of duty. But he did not ask for the police departments to be arrested.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar have been two vocal defenders to take drastic measures. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Told Spectrum News 1 that some of the NYPD's $ 6 billion in annual funds should be redirected to address systemic racism. She said the $ 6 billion budget for the city police "costs us books in the hands of our children and costs us a much-needed investment" in public housing.

Omar, D-Minn., Went one step further and said that the Minneapolis Police Department is "rotten to the root" and should be dismantled. He called the department a cancer that needs to be amputated so it doesn't spread, the New York Post reported.

Key Democrats, including alleged presidential nominee Joe Biden, are distancing themselves from the "payout" momentum.

"I do not support the disbursement of the police. I support the conditioning of federal aid to the police based on whether or not they comply with certain basic standards of decency, honesty and, in fact, can demonstrate that they can protect the community, everyone in the community, "Biden told" CBS Evening News "on Monday.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and begging for air. His death sparked protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that quickly spread to cities across the United States and the world.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder, appeared in court Monday and Hennepin County Judge Jeannice M. Reding raised his bond from $ 500,000 to $ 1 million.

Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he charged the city "to identify $ 250 million in cuts" to invest more money in the black community, communities of color, women and "people who have been left behind. "

"It is time to move our rhetoric into action to end racism in our city," he said, according to Deadline. "Prejudice can never be part of police work … It also takes courage to save lives."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, were consulted by a CNN journalist if they supported the movement to unseat the police entirely. .

"That is a local decision," Pelosi said.

Brooke Singman and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.