Donald Trump makes terrible hires, according to Donald Trump

Those are President Donald Trump's assessments of his former national security adviser, former secretary of defense, former attorney general, former chief of staff, and former secretary of state, respectively.

Surely, the person in charge of making this series of disastrous hires, at the highest levels of the Trump administration, has also been fired? Well, no. Because that person is Donald Trump.

"If there was one criticism I would make against the President, it was that he didn't hire very well," Trump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on CNN Friday morning in one of the big underestimates of 2020 so far. "He had no government experience and didn't know how to put together a team that could work well with him."

The amount of billing in Trump's first three years in office is impressive.

Only six of the original members of Trump's cabinet remain in their jobs today: Sonny Perdue (Agriculture), Betsy Devos (Education), Steve Mnuchin (Treasury) Elaine Chao (Transportation), Ben Carson (Housing), and Wilbur Ross (Commerce) .

According to Kathryn Dunn Tenpas of Brookings, 8% of the "most influential positions within the executive office of the president" have been handed over as of June 8. That's the highest first-time dropout rate since at least Ronald Reagan.

And it's not just that the Trump administration is turning to historically high rates. Or even that Trump is speaking ill of some of his higher-profile hires. (Here is a longer list of former senior staff that Trump has attacked.) It's just that he made his business acumen, and specifically his recruiting skills, as a central selling point during the 2016 campaign!

In August 2015, after parting ways with political adviser Roger Stone, he said over and over, Trump told The Washington Post this: "I am going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people. We want the best of the professional line. "

"I am self-financing and will hire the best people, not the biggest donors!" Trump promised in April 2016.

Trump was, for many voters, the type of "The Apprentice," a tough, smart boss who knew who had it and who didn't. His success in business was seen as evidence of that judgment. It wasn't like all these bloated bureaucrats in Washington! It would bring the best people!

Trump's first term in office has proven the lie in that perception.

"The Apprentice" was just a television show. And a very edited one on that. Trump's business background was less defined by smart hires than dependence on a handful of men and women, as well as his blood relatives.

The truth is, Trump had no idea what he was doing by hiring the top positions in his administration. And he was further hurt when he left Chris Christie as the head of his presidential transition team and replaced the former New Jersey governor with incoming Vice President Mike Pence.

As the Trump presidency progresses, he has tended to go back to what he knows when it comes to hiring: uplifting people (Mike Pompeo is the shining example) who are tireless advocates of him, never ask questions or blink. to what Trump says and does.

Whether you think it's a good thing will probably depend on how you feel about Trump. But what is beyond the debate is that their hiring skills are very poor. Absolutely.