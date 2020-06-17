Donald Trump, the chief animator of the stock market is back

At a meeting on police reform on Tuesday, the president addressed Wall Street.

"The stock market skyrocketed. These good numbers took it to a level that we are almost at the same level, hard to believe," he said. "We are getting closer to the level we were before the pandemic and before all the things you have seen happened."

The coronavirus recession that started in February looked like it would rob Trump of a central argument for his reelection: the strong economy. But as the economy stops collapsing and employment and retail numbers begin to emerge from a deep hole, the president is changing the name of the economy as a Trump success story.

After 2.5 million net jobs were added by surprise in May, he tweeted, "Really Great Jobs Report. Great President Trump (joking but true)!"

The economy, of course, has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Not even close. Millions are out of work. More than a quarter of the workforce in early March had unemployment benefits in late April. Dismissal announcements come almost daily. Economists expect a second-quarter GDP figure as horrible as NEGATIVE of 40 percent. The economy is reopening, but Americans are still hungry. Food banks report almost 60% growth in demand.

Trump's return to victory in the midst of a recession is risky, potentially alienating Main Street when he talks about returns for investors. The financial and health suffering of American families is unprecedented in modern times, however, the Nasdaq is up 10 percent this year, and first-class stocks have retreated from lows in March. The S&P 500 is just 8 percent lower for the year, fueled by record stimulus promises from Congress and the Federal Reserve.

The disconnect is obvious. Investors are making money again while American life has been affected at almost every level. Parents work from home, or out of work, with children out of school and facing a summer with no summer camp.

The coronavirus has killed more than 116,000 people in the United States. And the cases are increasing in states like Arizona, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma.

And in the midst of this pandemic, there is a public outcry about systemic racism in the United States. For three weeks, protesters have taken to the streets demanding police reforms and racial equality, highlighting the lack of justice in the economy for which the president is taking credit.

Taking all the credit and none of the blame is the classic Trump for now, but that willingness to cheer on the numbers can be risky given what the recession has been going through in the country.

And there is no guarantee that stocks will continue to rise. Famous investor Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, believes a reckoning is looming. He says the S&P 500 could pull back as low as 1,600.