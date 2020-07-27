Donald Trump throws hats at fans and golf without a mask

By
Zaheer
-
0
14


As coronavirus cases increase across the country, President Donald Trump greeted fans without a mask and threw hats at the crowd near his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports this occurs a day after playing golf with NFL legend Brett Favre, also without a mask.

