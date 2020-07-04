Donald Trump tries to drag America back on a very different July 4

In an amazing speech that amounted to a bonfire of culture war, President Donald Trump used the backdrop of Mount Rushmore on Friday night to frame protesters as a nefarious left-wing mafia intending to "wipe out the United States." Those opponents, he argued, are engaged in a "ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values ​​and indoctrinate our children."

On Saturday in the nation's capital, the Trump administration has planned July 4 celebrations that ignore Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser's concerns about public health guidelines, though at least there will be some of the social distancing measures in the White House that was ignored in South Dakota, where the President acted largely as if the coronavirus did not exist.

Instead, when Trump spoke on Friday night of a "growing danger," he was speaking of a completely different threat than the growing cases of coronavirus. He referred to a threat to America's "heritage": rhetoric aimed at speeding up his base at a time when many Americans are trying to relearn the nation's history with greater attention to the mistakes inflicted on blacks and Native Americans. .

Repeatedly using vague pronouns like "them" and "them," Trump sought to play on the fears of a minority, which appears to be dwindling, according to polls, who see the rise of Black Lives Matter as a threat to history. white domination. He described the goals of protesters trying to correct the mistakes of history as "alien to our culture and our values."

One of "his political weapons," he said, is "canceling the culture," which would alienate people from their jobs, embarrass dissidents and "demand full submission" from anyone who disagrees.

"We will expose this dangerous movement, we will protect the children of our nation, we will end this radical assault and we will preserve our beloved American way of life," Trump said. He mysteriously described those who would tear down statues of racist leaders from the past as "a new far-left fascism demanding absolute loyalty."

"If he does not speak his language, perform his rituals, recite his mantras and follow his commandments, then he will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished," Trump said. "It will not happen to us," he said cheering, as he revived his familiar language "us against them." Make no mistake. This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. "

"To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage," he said.

An almost forgotten pandemic

It was a show that unfolded before thousands of people, most without masks, who were sitting together in bleacher seats and in black folding chairs that were tied with a zipper due to a local fire code, making physical distancing impossible.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican and close Trump ally, set the tone earlier this week during an appearance on Fox News where she said there would be no social distance as viewers gathered to celebrate freedom.

Like the Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, where at least eight Trump campaign employees contracted the coronavirus and dozens of Secret Service agents were forced to quarantine, the South Dakota event. ignored many of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines for large gatherings. The lack of any visible effort to keep people safe was effectively an act of sabotage against Trump's own public health officials, who fear that the crowds congregating this holiday weekend may generate appalling waves in the cases and a increase in the number of deaths in the United States from the pandemic.

For days, numerous experts, including the country's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and White House coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, have warned that Americans should not attend meetings. Overcrowded as cases increase in 36 states, with alarming positivity rates in parts of Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Trump, however, has continued to feed Americans gas over the growing number of cases, insisting that they are due to further evidence. In a tweet from Thursday night Before playing golf on Friday, Trump incorrectly said that the increase in coronavirus cases is "because our tests are so massive and so good, so much bigger and better than any other country."

"This is great news, but even better news is that death and the death rate are DOWN," Trump tweeted. "Also, younger people, who get better much easier and faster."

The president's appearance at the non-socially estranged event in South Dakota came at a time when the virus was getting closer to him. Before she was due to attend the South Dakota event, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and a major fundraiser for the Trump campaign, tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior committee official she leads.

And while some of his closest allies are urging Trump to take on a greater leadership role in the masks, and even Trump himself told Fox News Business this week that he has nothing against the masks, the president has moved on. refused to use one publicly in front of the press.

Protective statues

Like he does on his Twitter account, which is dominated by dismay at the collapse of statues of racist figures from America's past, Trump downplayed the dangers. of the pandemic on Friday night in South Dakota, expressing more concern for the safety of the statues than the American people.

"Angry crowds are trying to tear down the statues of our founders, deface our holiest monuments, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities," Trump said. "Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing. They think that the American people are weak, soft, and submissive. But, no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all its values, history and culture to be taken from them. "

He also got into controversy over the legacies of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, two recorded presidents on Mount Rushmore. He gave his own kind of story about each of the chiseled white men on the mountain in South Dakota. Earlier this week, Trump threatened protesters accused of throwing red paint over a statue of Washington in Manhattan, which had more than 300 people enslaved until he released them in his will at the time of death, with 10 years of prison.

The president suggested that the monument towering above him, which includes the faces of Washington, Jefferson, and former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, was also at risk when the United States reconsidered its past. "I am here as your president to proclaim to the country and to the world, this monument will never be desecrated," said Trump.

The Black Hills, where the monument is located, are a sacred place for Native Americans living in the area. Sioux tribes traveled the area for thousands of years, but Black Hills tribal property was officially guaranteed by the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868. The Sioux were soon forced to leave the land after the discovery of gold in the area. Native American activists have called for the land to be returned. In 1980, the Supreme Court confirmed that the taking of Black Hills was illegal under the Fifth Amendment. The legal battle continues to this day.

In this moment of racial judgment, Gutzon Borglum's racist past, the sculptor who created Rushmore and was also a member of the Ku Klux Klan, has also garnered national attention. Borglum was also appointed to carve the giant relief of three of the most prominent Confederate figures, Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson on the Georgia Stone Mountain.

In recent days, the President suggested that a 2015 Obama housing program, intended to rectify decades of discriminatory practices, has been "devastating" for the suburbs. On Wednesday, he called the words Black Lives Matter a "symbol of hatred." It has also threatened to veto a defense policy bill that must be passed because it includes an amendment that requires the names of Confederate leaders to be removed from all military assets within three years.

Trump has doubled down on those racial harassment tactics even when he has lagged far behind his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in polls and most Americans from all racial and ethnic groups are voicing their support for the movement. Black Lives Matter, according to recent surveys by the Pew Research Center.