Donald Trump undermines his response to the pandemic with more disinformation and self-obsession

He painted a misleading picture of a viral surge still raging in the southern and western states showing new signs of deeper spread to the heart, saying that large parts of the country were "crown-free."

And he launched an impressive new release for hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug loved by conservative media but not proven in rigorous clinical trials to be an effective treatment for Covid-19.

Given the trail of illness and death that has developed in recent months, it was strange, though not surprising, that the President returned to the controversy over hydroxychloroquine. On Monday night, he retweeted videos describing hydroxychloroquine as a "cure" that meant Americans didn't need to wear masks.

He could have used his soap box to follow his government's guidelines for state openings (which he again contradicted on Monday) or to present a strong argument for wearing masks, which he belatedly adopted last week and plead with young people Americans who observe social distancing.

His negligence in this regard confused the hopes of Trump loyalists that his return to the meeting room after weeks of denial about the coronavirus could win back voters who are desperate for his handling of the pandemic.

But more important than simple political calculations is the evidence that Trump's obsessions left no doubt that he lacks a coordinated national strategy or the knowledge of leadership, empathy and inspiration required of a president as the United States struggles with one of the worst coronavirus responses in the world.

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump's repeated falsehoods could undermine a national conversation that would be necessary when a vaccine is finally available.

"People listen to what a president says. And if a president repeatedly tells you things that are not true, and then there comes a time when he says, 'I have something that I think can heal you, but it could really hurt you.' " you're not going to listen to the guy who's been lying to you, "Biden said.

Trump derails

During the first scripted moments, Trump's briefing went well. He made an exaggerated case for his leadership in the crisis, but had encouraging news that everyone could back it up: a $ 765 million government loan to Kodak Pharmaceuticals under the Defense Production Act to boost the production of generic drugs for the US. Become less dependent on supply chain therapies in places like China.

Characteristically, Trump, despite seemingly striving to be optimistic, read prewritten comments with a slight air of distraction, stopping occasionally to add odd comments.

The president's claims were often dubious, including one that sparked riots in Portland, Oregon, which he called the work of "fascist" left-wing groups, is causing a spike in infections. But not all of them were outlandish, and from a political point of view, posing as an advocate for vaccine development and listing steps taken to fight the virus was a plausible strategy.

But it was when Trump invited questions when the problem began, and offered what is undoubtedly a more authentic view of the opinions and soul of the president than the comments made by the attendees.

Trump, who is now speaking to Fauci again, after weeks obsessed with the media profile of one of the most respected public health experts in the United States, insisted they had a "very good" relationship. But he still seems to be jealous.

"It has this high approval rating. So why don't I have a high approval rating … for the virus? We should have it very high," said the president.

"So it's funny," said Trump, "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. (Deborah) Birx too, very well thought out, and yet they are very thoughtful, but nobody likes me "

"It can only be my personality, that's all," he said.

Trump did not appear to be speaking ironically and, even if he was, it was strange that he joked about his popularity at a time when nearly 150,000 Americans are dead from a virus that he repeatedly said would not pose a problem.

Among a series of retweets Monday night, Trump sent one to his 84 million followers who described Fauci as a fraud. And Fauci's launch of a ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game seemed to prompt the President to announce an impromptu and now aborted plan to do the same at a New York Yankees game next month.

The president may not realize it, but his unease about his popularity as Fauci was delivering the latest in his dire scientific warnings about the virus on Tuesday perfectly explains why more Americans trust the doctor.

Fauci, whom Biden has said would continue and empower if he wins the election, previously said he had not misled the American people in any way, when asked by ABC News about the president's retweet.

"I will certainly continue to do my job," Fauci said on "Good Morning America." "I don't tweet … I don't even read them, so I really don't want to go there."

A new warning from Birx

While Trump was sowing a new controversy in the White House, the grueling and daunting nature of the fight against Covid-19 was unfolding across the country. There was some hopeful evidence that intense outbreaks are growing in the Sun Belt, albeit still at elevated levels.

But another prominent member of the coronavirus task force, Birx, had a grim warning about what the administration calls the red zone, with more than 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

He expressed concern about the increase in cases and the positivity of the tests in Mississippi, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Georgia, Idaho and Arkansas.

The next level of states with lower levels of cases and positivity must also take steps now to avoid becoming new hot spots, he said, warning of a first wave of infection among young people in their 20s and 30s.

Remember, most of them are asymptomatic, so if you expect to see hospitalizations, by the time you see hospitalization, your community has spread so far that it has gone into an incredibly fast red state, "said Birx.

Since such warnings come from his administration, a normal president could have been expected to repeatedly emphasize social distancing, masking, and careful reopening. But Trump left on his hydroxychloroquine tangent when asked to do so by a journalist.

"I think it has become very political. I think I believe it. I would take it, as you know, I took it for a period of 14 days. I think it works in the early stages. I know first-line doctors also believe that, some, many "the president said, and then they used their platform to almost market the drug without observing the scientific protocols normally expected of a president.

"It is safe. It does not cause problems. I had no problems," Trump said, adding: "It didn't catch me and hopefully it won't harm anyone."

Several credible clinical studies have shown that neither hydroxychloroquine alone nor hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin appears to affect the condition of patients with coronavirus at the 15-day mark.

In addition, unusual heart rhythms and elevated liver enzyme levels have been detected in patients receiving the treatment, which Trump has in the past called a "game changer."

A study at the Henry Ford Health System in Southeast Michigan found that hydroxychloroquine increases the chances of survival for hospitalized patients. However, researchers who were not involved in the study were critical and said it did not match the rigor of previous evaluations.

The plan for the president to increase his approval ratings with a "change in tone" on the podium was further undone when CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked about his support for a doctor who appeared in one of the retweeted videos that minimizes use. of masks and who once suggested that the DNA of aliens was used in medical treatments.

Trump interrupted the briefing and left.