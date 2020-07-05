Donald Trump uses inflammatory July 4 message to distract himself from coronavirus threat

The president's claim with no evidence about the virus was his latest attempt to minimize the threat of the coronavirus, as it plagues the United States with increasing cases across the country, and as an increasing number of senior Republican officials from governors from the nation to members of Congress called on Americans to redouble their efforts to stem the spread of the virus, warning of the dangerous consequences if current trends continue.

Seeking to distract the nation from the gruesome increase in Covid-19 cases and the sinister death toll in the United States, as it surpassed 129,000 people, Trump has plunged deeper into a racially charged strategy aimed at bolstering his support among White Americans who feel threatened by radical cultural change. United States after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

To that end, he repeated many of the racially divisive lines of his speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, where he claimed that a left-wing fascist mafia is trying to "wipe out America" ​​by erasing the nation's history and indoctrinating to his children. Apparently hoping to overcome the inflammatory language on Friday night, he compared his crusade to defeat "the radical left" to the United States' efforts to eradicate the Nazis.

"American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, overthrew the communists, saved American values, defended American principles, and pursued terrorists to the ends of the earth," Trump said Saturday night on the White House. "We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many cases, have absolutely no idea what they are doing."

The president's speech was part of an event he organized to celebrate July 4 by showing the pageantry and power of the US military, while much of the nation listened to the recommendations of public health experts from the To avoid large gatherings, the Trump administration noted that there seemed to be little social detachment in South Lawn and that many guests were not wearing masks.

Deceive the virus

It was in that same speech that he made his latest puzzling claim about the virus, as he described the administration's flawed and lagging response to the pandemic as a great American success story and falsely suggested, once again, that the increase in cases in The US is due to increased testing.

"We have now tested nearly 40 million people. In doing so, we show cases, 99% of which are completely harmless, results that no other country can show because no other country has evidence that we have," Trump said. "Not in terms of numbers, or in terms of quality."

It is unclear how the president could be under the impression that 99% of cases are "totally harmless." At least 2.8 million cases of coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 35% of cases are asymptomatic, those patients can still transmit the virus. As of Saturday, Johns Hopkins estimated the US death rate to be 4.6%. The White House has not returned CNN's request for comment on the president's claim.

With frontline medical workers in the audience, Trump also touted the nation's moves to make more personal protective equipment and ventilators so desperately needed at the start of the outbreak. He said the United States "will likely have a vaccine or therapeutic solution long before the end of the year."

He again blamed the spread of the virus to China: "China's secrecy, deceit and cover-up allowed it to spread throughout the world, 189 countries. And China must be held fully responsible," Trump said. China has repeatedly denied these claims.

The president's optimistic language about the coronavirus strongly disagreed with conditions on the ground at critical points in the nation this weekend. States like Arizona, California, Florida and Texas were still seeing record numbers of cases last week. And hospitals in at least two Texas counties were at full capacity at the start of the holiday weekend, as Lone Star State County judges urged residents to take refuge on the spot.

Trump's refusal to confront the magnitude of the health crisis facing the United States has few parallels among other presidents in recent history. Historian Douglas Brinkley noted on CNN Saturday night that President Woodrow Wilson attempted to minimize the Spanish flu pandemic because the United States was involved in a war.

But Wilson's effort was "nothing like what Donald Trump is doing here, which is trying to turn July 4 into his own private leonization," Brinkley said, noting Trump's recent visits to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. , Tulsa, Oklahoma. and Arizona, "without worrying about social distancing, without wearing a mask."

"Can you imagine Franklin Roosevelt in the middle of World War II without invoking the spirit of World War II?" Brinkley said on CNN's "Newsroom", describing Roosevelt's effort to reunite Americans in a time of national crisis. "At least, Donald Trump should give a speech on this Room saying that we have new heroes, medical workers in the United States, nurses, and doctors and technicians that we can now be proud of and someday there will be hospitals and memorials." named after them. "

"Instead, he's just playing to tear down monuments and memorials," Brinkley said, alluding to Trump's obsession with defending what the president sees as an assault on statues of Confederate generals and other key figures in American history with past Racist. "It was an abysmal performance by him."

Sabotaging your own public health experts

The president's appearance at Friday's South Dakota event, which had no social distance and very little mask, and at his July 4 party in Washington, DC, where few of his guests chose to wear masks, came at one point. in which even some of his closest allies urge him to take a greater leadership role in encouraging facial coverage and other measures that would slow the spread of the virus.

Trump has resisted the masks even when a long list of Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as his own Surgeon General and public health officials, have pleaded with the public. cover your face.

In an abrupt change on Thursday, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott made face coatings mandatory for most residents across the Lone Star State. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Trump ally, wore a mask at various events last week, including with Vice President Mike Pence, who has followed a careful line, wearing one in numerous recent public appearances and saying the decision should be up to local officials and individuals.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, also a Republican, toured his state last week urging Georgians to wear masks. And even Trump movers like Steve Doocy, co-host of "Fox & Friends," said this week that if the president wore a mask, he would be a "good example" and a "good role model."

Doocy noted that his friends in New Jersey and New York wear masks all the time and keep telling him that if the President wore a mask "it would appear that he is taking it seriously and listening to the CDC."

But Trump ignored that advice at none of the events this weekend, allowing his spectacular July 4 show to unfold like any other year. But in Washington, DC, at least, many of the regular viewers who would attend the display of military might and fireworks did not do so this year. The crowd was thin, a sign that many Americans are now paying more attention to the guidance of medical experts than to the example of their president.