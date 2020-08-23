donald-trump-was-finally-asked-about-sarah-cooper’s-viral-impersonations-of-him

New York (Newsdio Business) Comedian Sarah Cooper has become an internet sensation with her viral lip-synched trolls of President Donald Trump’s speeches and interviews. Her TikTok fame got her a gig filling in for Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, and she has a Netflix special coming out in the fall.

But the target of Cooper’s ridicule hadn’t been asked what he thinks of the videos … until Sunday.

In a preview of a Fox News interview that will air Sunday at 9 pm ET, host Steve Hilton asked Trump if he had seen Cooper’s parody.

“I have not, no,” Trump said, blank-faced. “I’d like to see them. Are they good or bad?”

Hilton told Trump he thought the president would find them very entertaining.