Donald Trump's "bunker" story tells you everything you need to know about him







"Well, it was a false report. I was depressed during the day and I was there for a short little period of time. And it was much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day."

"I went down two or three times, all for inspection. And you go there, someday you may need it. I went down. I looked at it. It was during the day, and it wasn't a problem." And I read about it, like a big deal. There was never a problem … no one ever came close to giving us a problem. "

"… They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look, because maybe at some point they will need it."

This rethinking of history is notable only for the irritation it takes to try. After all, all major media organizations reported over the weekend, without rejection from the White House, that Trump had been brought into the bunker for his own protection, not to "inspect" it. This is how CNN reported it: "As protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time, according to a White House official and a police source. . "The president was there for just under an hour before being taken upstairs. "A police source and another source familiar with the matter tell CNN that First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron, were also taken to the bunker. "The police source familiar with the protocol said that if the authorities moved Trump, they would move all the protected, that is, Melania and Barron." "The second source told CNN that & # 39; if the condition in the White House rises to RED and the president is transferred & # 39; to the Emergency Operations Center & # 39; Melania Trump, Barron Trump and any other a member of the first family would also be transferred. " The facts are just no under dispute So why would Trump falsely describe Fox? Especially when there are other things in the country, especially the ongoing protests over the murder of a black man by the police in Minneapolis and a global pandemic that has s killed 106,000 Americans And it is projected to kill 135,000 at the beginning of August. Simple. There is nothing Trump hates more than weakness. And the image of him cowering in an underground bunker as protesters stood in front of the White House gates simply isn't something he can't accept. This is a man who has been telling himself a story from his life, one in which he is always the toughest, the smartest and the most winning, for, well, his entire adult life. While his The image of hardness and resistance is deeply distorted , is all you have. It is the cornerstone on which Trump has built a person and a career, in and out of politics. That is why he wanted to take protesters out of Lafayette Park, stroll down H Street, and hold a Bible in front of the historic Church of St. John, all the while accompanied by a phalanx of law enforcement officers. That's why he tells governors that they need to "dominate" the streets against protesters and says things like "I am their president of law and order." And that's why he feels the need to suggest, within the friendly limits of Fox News, that he would really just go to the bunker to "inspect it." It could have gone at any time, of course! It was just a coincidence that he was there amid protests outside the White House! I'm just going down to make sure all the buttons work! All the brass was polished enough! And the like. I mean, like I said earlier, it's a sham on your face. Most people, presidents or not, would not be able to say it with a straight face, knowing how ridiculous it would sound, well, to almost everyone. Trump, of course, is not the majority of the people. Which is a fact that reminds us every day that he resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.





