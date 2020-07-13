Donald Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's sentence is even worse than it seems

He is a pattern now familiar to Trump and his administration. The President does or says something totally outrageous. Everyone is scared for 24 hours. And then he does something else scandalous, and the previous indignation is forgotten or neglected. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Except that Stone's commutation shouldn't be so quickly forgotten or replaced by the latest outrage. Because it represents not only a misuse of presidential power, it will also have a long-term impact on the ways that future presidents view their powers of forgiveness and commutation.

Consider why Stone was convicted by a jury of his peers: seven counts, including lying to Congress about his contacts with Trump campaign officials regarding the release of a series of emails stolen by Democratic National Committee servers by the Russian and subsequently published on the WikiLeaks website.

This, from CNN's redaction of the initial indictment filed by special counsel Robert Mueller's office against Stone, nicely exposes that accusation:

"On October 7, 2016, after WikiLeaks released its first set of emails from then-Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, prosecutors say Stone received a text message from & # 39; an associate of the official high-ranking Trump campaign & # 39; which said & # 39; well done & # 39; indicating that the Trump campaign was involved in Stone's search for dirt on the Democrats.

"The associate and high-ranking campaign official are not mentioned in the complaint, although the indictment describes how Stone told a reporter that what Assange had in the unpublished emails was good for the Trump campaign. Stone He replied at the time: & # 39; I & # 39; d (the senior officer of the Trump Campaign) but does not call me back. "

"An email matching the wording published by The New York Times shows that the officer Stone he was referring to was Steve Bannon.

"After the Oct. 7 launches, Stone bragged to 'senior Trump Campaign officials' that he had correctly predicted the data dump, prosecutors say."

Stone repeatedly publicly insisted, and in testimony to Congress, that he had not attempted to contact WikiLeaks and had not attempted to serve as an intermediary between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during the launch of the emails. , which were aimed at harming Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Then there is the fact that Stone was convicted of trying to manipulate a witness, radio show host Randy Credico, in the Mueller investigation, urging Credico, who Stone claimed was his return channel to WikiLeaks, to lie to investigators from Congress. Stone also threatened Credico if he did not, suggesting that he would take Credico's therapy dog, Bianca, and text Credico "prepare to die (expletive)."

These are not small crimes. Let's be very clear about what Stone did: He lied to Congress about his efforts to find out what WikiLeaks had in terms of hacked emails that were designed to harm Clinton. He also threatened someone, with death, unless that person lied to Congress about the nature of his role in the WikiLeaks information pipeline.

As Mueller wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post over the weekend:

"A jury later found that (Stone) repeatedly lied to members of Congress. He lied about his broker's identity to WikiLeaks. He lied about the existence of written communications with his broker. He lied by denying that he had contacted the campaign for Trump on the timing of the WikiLeaks launches. In fact, he repeatedly updated top campaign officials on WikiLeaks. He manipulated a witness, imploring the stone wall of Congress. "

And now Stone has been rewarded with a commutation of what was to be a 40-month prison sentence beginning Tuesday, not because he did not do what he was found guilty of, but because he a) remained loyal to Trump ("There is no no circumstances under which he can give false testimony against the president, "Stone said when he was formally charged) and b) his conviction played into Trump's deep-seated resentments that the fact that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help he somehow invalidates his victory.

"Roger Stone is a victim of Russia's deception that the left and its media allies perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency," read the official White House statement on Stone's commutation. . "There was never collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the outcome of the 2016 election."

(Sidebar: From the odd capitalization to the tone of the statement, it seems clear that Trump wrote the statement or played an important role in its construction.)

And Stone will not only not go to jail. He seems ready to spend the next four months on a kind of victory tour for Trump, a vivid and breathable example of how the President can triumph over the so-called "Deep State." That lap of victory begins Monday night with an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show. Stone also told Axios on Sunday that he plans to write a book "about this terrible experience to put the myth of Russian collusion to bed once and for all" and will campaign for the president in the fall.

Impressive stuff, with a deeply troublesome message underlying everything.

"Unprecedented Historic Corruption: A US President Commutes the Sentence of a Person Convicted by a Jury of Lying to Protect That Same President."