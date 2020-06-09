Donald Trump's deeply irresponsible conspiracy theory about Buffalo man wounded by police

An elderly man approaches a police line in Buffalo, New York. The police push him back, stumble and fall, hitting his head on the pavement. Blood immediately begins to flow from his ear. Neither officer stops to help him.
"The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was expelled after showing up to scan police communications to block the team. Could it be a trap?
In the segment, images are shown suggesting the man, Martin Gugino, 75, "appeared to be using common Antifa tactics" when he approached officers. "That tactic? Using his phone to" scan "the police communication. The OAN reporter claims that Gugino was using police tracking software on his phone. But there is absolutely no way to find out from the clip; what's on Gugino's phone screen is not visible. And he could be gesturing on the phone. Again, there is simply no way to tell
Given all of these facts, the level of irresponsibility Trump shows here is off the charts, even for him. While Gugino remains hospitalized, Trump suggests that this is all a kind of orchestrated fake. That the man "fell harder than he was pushed." That he was "pointing at a scanner". That "could be a configuration".
That Trump not only believes that OAN is a credible network, but takes his wild conspiracy theories and relays them to his more than 80 million followers on Twitter, while denigrating and attacking real independent journalism, he talks about how far he is willing to go. reach out to promote your preferred political agenda.
And so, Gugino becomes an Antifa plant, according to Trump. And the police become unjustly deceased martyrs of the savage left.
But that is not what the facts say. Not even close. And whether Trump believes it or not, the facts can and are important.