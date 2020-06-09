Donald Trump's deeply irresponsible conspiracy theory about Buffalo man wounded by police

An elderly man approaches a police line in Buffalo, New York. The police push him back, stumble and fall, hitting his head on the pavement. Blood immediately begins to flow from his ear. Neither officer stops to help him.

"The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was expelled after showing up to scan police communications to block the team. Could it be a trap?

In the segment, images are shown suggesting the man, Martin Gugino, 75, "appeared to be using common Antifa tactics" when he approached officers. "That tactic? Using his phone to" scan "the police communication. The OAN reporter claims that Gugino was using police tracking software on his phone. But there is absolutely no way to find out from the clip; what's on Gugino's phone screen is not visible. And he could be gesturing on the phone. Again, there is simply no way to tell

What we do know is that Gugino was pushed, fell backwards, hit his head, and started bleeding. And that the officers did not stop to help him. And that he is currently hospitalized.

What we also know is that Gugino has been a longtime peaceful activist and protester. There is no evidence that he is part of Antifa.

Given all of these facts, the level of irresponsibility Trump shows here is off the charts, even for him. While Gugino remains hospitalized, Trump suggests that this is all a kind of orchestrated fake. That the man "fell harder than he was pushed." That he was "pointing at a scanner". That "could be a configuration".

Trump is basing all this conjecture on a segment of a television report on an openly pro-Trump "news" network and whose journalists fall short of the credo of being neutral and independent.

The person who did this segment in Gugino is called Kristian Brunovich Rouz, a man who, according to Daily Beast, has worked for both OAN and Sputnik, a news service controlled by the Russian government. (The intelligence community concluded that Sputnik played a role in Russian meddling in the 2016 election.)

Chanel Rion, White House correspondent for OAN, has promoted the Seth Rich conspiracy theory and suggested that the coronavirus was developed in a laboratory in North Carolina. The White House Correspondents Association also banned her from attending White House press sessions after she repeatedly violated the rules on how many journalists were allowed in the meeting room. She continued to attend the briefings anyway, insisting that she had been personally invited by the White House press secretary to do so.

That Trump not only believes that OAN is a credible network, but takes his wild conspiracy theories and relays them to his more than 80 million followers on Twitter, while denigrating and attacking real independent journalism, he talks about how far he is willing to go. reach out to promote your preferred political agenda.

Trump wants the story to be about Antifa, a group he has tried to designate as a "terrorist organization." He does not want the story to be about the use of excessive force by the police in protesters led to the streets by another death of a black man at the hands of the police.

And so, Gugino becomes an Antifa plant, according to Trump. And the police become unjustly deceased martyrs of the savage left.

But that is not what the facts say. Not even close. And whether Trump believes it or not, the facts can and are important.