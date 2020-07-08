Donald Trump's drive to reopen schools has clear dangers

And those tweets are made difficult by Trump's suggestion, at an event at the White House on Tuesday, that any governor who doesn't allow schools to reopen in the fall will do so for political reasons.
"We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons," Trump said. "They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed. No way. So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools and open them."
The problem is that Trump is so focused on his political imperatives that he is losing sight of the big picture here: forcing schools to reopen entirely or pressuring them to jeopardize the health of teachers and could well set him backwards from a political and public health perspective .
What Trump has taken advantage of is the fact that, based on all the available data, young people tend not to get seriously ill from the coronavirus. "As you know, this is a horrible disease, but young people are doing extremely well," Trump said Tuesday.
But like much of how Trump has treated the virus, he's selecting data points that work for him while ignoring others, which present a less convenient reality.
And what Trump ignores here is the fact that schools did not close this spring primarily to protect children. It was to protect teachers, many of whom, given their age, have a significantly increased risk of death. Given what we knew (and know) about the asymptomatic transmission of the virus, the concern was that children would infect the adults in charge of teaching them, and then those teachers would not only get sick themselves, but would also pass them on to others.
Well that's comforting!
What Trump is asking of teachers may be what he asked of healthcare workers in the early stages of this pandemic. To enter clearly dangerous situations without the proper tools (mandatory use of masks, fewer students per class, a staggered school week) to protect yourself.
The reality is that school opening decisions are made by local governors and officials, not by the President of the United States. And, even if schools do reopen, it is not entirely clear that enough teachers will show up to make it feasible.
The fact that Trump is willing to continue his torpedo-cursing approach to reopening school despite continuing health problems speaks to his priorities: people policy.
You need a normal back and the reopening of schools is one step towards that normality. So you're going to push for schools to reopen. Whatever the consequences.