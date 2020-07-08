Donald Trump's drive to reopen schools has clear dangers

And those tweets are made difficult by Trump's suggestion, at an event at the White House on Tuesday, that any governor who doesn't allow schools to reopen in the fall will do so for political reasons.

"We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons," Trump said. "They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed. No way. So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools and open them."

The "why" here is simple: Trump's poll numbers, and the chances of winning a second term this fall, have been extremely successful as the country has realized how the President and his administration have managed the ongoing pandemic. (Trump's job approval was just 38% in a new Gallup poll released earlier this week.) He desperately wants to boost the economy, and he needs people to feel like they are returning to "normal" and for children to go back to school, he believes, one of the best ways to do that.

The problem is that Trump is so focused on his political imperatives that he is losing sight of the big picture here: forcing schools to reopen entirely or pressuring them to jeopardize the health of teachers and could well set him backwards from a political and public health perspective .

What Trump has taken advantage of is the fact that, based on all the available data, young people tend not to get seriously ill from the coronavirus. "As you know, this is a horrible disease, but young people are doing extremely well," Trump said Tuesday.

Which is generally true! The CDC numbers, you know, that organization that Trump believes is too harsh to set guidelines for schools to reopen, make it clear that for those under 24, there is very little danger of dying from Covid-19. .

But like much of how Trump has treated the virus, he's selecting data points that work for him while ignoring others, which present a less convenient reality.

And what Trump ignores here is the fact that schools did not close this spring primarily to protect children. It was to protect teachers, many of whom, given their age, have a significantly increased risk of death. Given what we knew (and know) about the asymptomatic transmission of the virus, the concern was that children would infect the adults in charge of teaching them, and then those teachers would not only get sick themselves, but would also pass them on to others.

That concern has not changed. And it's not entirely clear how Trump plans to mitigate that scenario amid his push to reopen schools. Asked Tuesday about it, Trump said this : "Well, we have a lot of time to think about things at school. Because, you know."

Well that's comforting!

What Trump is asking of teachers may be what he asked of healthcare workers in the early stages of this pandemic. To enter clearly dangerous situations without the proper tools (mandatory use of masks, fewer students per class, a staggered school week) to protect yourself.

That is a daunting proposition. And, if a USA Today / Ipsos poll conducted in May is an indication, many teachers will leave the profession rather than risk their health. That survey showed that 1 in 5 teachers said they would not return to the classroom if schools reopened in the fall, a number that could paralyze any attempt to reopen schools anyway.

The reality is that school opening decisions are made by local governors and officials, not by the President of the United States. And, even if schools do reopen, it is not entirely clear that enough teachers will show up to make it feasible.

The fact that Trump is willing to continue his torpedo-cursing approach to reopening school despite continuing health problems speaks to his priorities: people policy.

You need a normal back and the reopening of schools is one step towards that normality. So you're going to push for schools to reopen. Whatever the consequences.