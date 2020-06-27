Donald Trump's effort to dismantle Obamacare during the pandemic could be his riskiest move yet

The Republican Party has been fighting to gut Obamacare since it was passed a decade ago. But the effort to strip Americans of health care has never been deaf than it seems during a pandemic, when more than 125,000 Americans have died, more than 2.4 million have been infected and many have lost their sponsored health. employer. safe in the waves of layoffs that have decimated the economy.

The United States broke its record for new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, the same day the Justice Department filed its report with the Supreme Court, and on Friday it again broke the record with more than 40,000 cases reported, according to data. Johns Hopkins. .

In April and May alone, nearly half a million Americans sought coverage through a special enrollment period that allowed Americans who experienced life changes or lost coverage as a result of the coronavirus crisis to apply for coverage under the ACA, according to a Department of Health and Human Services report released this week.

Democrats see a winning issue

Democrats are confident they have history on their side. In an election memorandum from Democratic campaign committees in May, party officials noted that the party "experienced tremendous electoral success at # 17, # 18 and # 19 when running to receive health care "and argued that" Republicans at all levels own the attack on this lawsuit about the health care of Americans. "

Democrats in House and Senate races pledged on Friday to make health care a problem and tried to link their Republican opponents with efforts to dismantle the law, a tactic Democrats used against Republican incumbents in the 2018 midterms, regardless of whether they voted to revoke it.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican facing one of the toughest reelection races in the country, criticized the administration's decision to release the report this week. His aides noted that he sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr in May 2019 urging him to uphold the health care law, and she said in a statement on Friday that the Trump administration came to a wrong conclusion about the intent of Congress when members they included the individual mandate to repeal in the tax law.

"The Administration's decision to present this new report is an incorrect policy at the worst possible time as our nation is in the midst of a pandemic," he said of the new presentation in a statement on Friday. "The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the country and the duty of the Department of Justice is to uphold it."

Priorities USA Action, a leading super Democratic PAC supporting Biden, immediately aired a television ad in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan arguing that the president is "failing in healthcare," highlighting both the impact of the pandemic and the management effort to override the ACA

The Priorities announcement highlighted Trump's May 6 vote to remove the Affordable Care Act. "Obamacare is a disaster, but we have handled it very well and have made it barely acceptable," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during an event that day, calling it "lousy medical care."

"What we want to do is finish it and provide excellent medical care," he said.

Trump lashed out at Obamacare again Saturday in a tweet, calling it a "joke" and adding, "The deductible is too high and the overall cost is ridiculous. My administration has done its best to administer OC much better than before, but not yet. it's good ".

Biden called on the president and administration for trying to end the Affordable Care Act during his health-focused speech Thursday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. On Friday alone, her campaign held at least three events focused on her plans to expand the Affordable Care Act and detailed how eviscerating the law would affect struggling Americans, particularly African Americans.

Although Americans are still divided over the 2010 law, health care concerns are consistently ranked as one of the top issues for voters, and voters instead, in particular, according to surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In February, the ACA reached its highest point of favorability since the foundation began tracking opinions on the law, with 55% viewing it favorably and 37% viewing the law unfavorably. (The percentage of adults who viewed it fell favorably to 51% in May.)

But due to the pandemic, overall health care has taken on enormous importance this year as Americans worry about how they or their loved ones will manage coronavirus infections and pay medical bills. To compound the Republican Party's difficulty in addressing the health care issue, Americans are giving Trump less and less ratings for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and many more Americans say they trust Biden about Trump to handle the pandemic. .

A new Pew poll this week showed a strong partisan divide on whether the worst of the coronavirus outbreak is yet to come with 61% of Republicans and Republicans leaning towards the statement that it is behind us, and only the 23% of Democrats and Democrats say the same.

Although Trump has made wearing masks a political problem, this week's new Pew poll suggests he's on the wrong side. More than 70% of Americans said that masks should be worn in public places most of the time.

Obamacare becomes the center of the 2020 campaign

Disagreements about how far to go in trying to crush the Affordable Care Act in the middle of an election year have occurred even within the ranks of top Trump administration officials, as CNN reported.

But there was no coverage in the administration position this week. Attorney General Noel J. Francisco argued that now that Congress has removed the ACA's individual tax penalty on those who did not purchase health insurance, "it necessarily follows that the rest of the ACA must also fall."

The White House has generally sided with the Texas-led group of Republican state attorneys generals who advocate repealing the law, while a group of California-led Democratic attorney generals and the House of Representatives are upholding the law. . The Supreme Court has said it will hear the case in its next term, and a decision is not expected until after the November elections.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the administration's move "an act of unfathomable cruelty" amid the coronavirus crisis.

In the Pennsylvania election campaign on Thursday, ahead of the administration's court filing, Biden argued that Trump was trying to wrest the medical care of 23 million Americans, calling the effort "cruel," "heartless," and " insensitive".

And Biden went a step further by linking the potential effect of the court filing to the medical complications that many Covid-19 patients may face in the future.

Problems caused by Covid-19, such as lung scarring and heart damage, could become "the new pre-existing condition," Biden argued.

"If Donald Trump prevails in court, insurers would once again be allowed to remove coverage, increase premiums, simply because of the battle they survived, fighting the coronavirus," Biden said.

The former vice president argued that those coronavirus survivors would live their lives "stuck in a press" among Trump's twin legacies: his inability to protect the American people from the coronavirus and his ruthless crusade to remove the health protections of American families. "

This story has been updated with additional comments from President Donald Trump.