Donald Trump's first base strategy is working, and condemning him







1) His decision to reignite a culture war over calls to remove monuments has gathered his political base behind him.

2) That same decision has further alienated independents and other undecided voters he desperately needs to have a real shot at winning a second term.

On the first point, more than 9 out of 10 (91%) Republicans now approve of the work Trump is doing in office. That's more than 85% who said the same thing in Gallup's latest poll, which was conducted in early June.

Which makes perfect sense! Trump has leaned heavily on his first-base strategy for the past month as he searches for a foothold amid a political freefall. He has spoken relentlessly about the illegality of the protests following the death of George Floyd in late May in Minnesota. He appealed for a defense of "our inheritance." It has projected the very fabric of the United States as heartbreaking, thanks to the assault of a liberal horde trying to destroy everything that made America great. "Our nation is witnessing a ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values ​​and indoctrinate our children," Trump argued in a speech on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.