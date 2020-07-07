Donald Trump's first base strategy is working, and condemning him

1) His decision to reignite a culture war over calls to remove monuments has gathered his political base behind him.
2) That same decision has further alienated independents and other undecided voters he desperately needs to have a real shot at winning a second term.
On the first point, more than 9 out of 10 (91%) Republicans now approve of the work Trump is doing in office. That's more than 85% who said the same thing in Gallup's latest poll, which was conducted in early June.
Trump's approval rating fell from 39% (no longer good) to 33% among independents in the new Gallup data. And among Democrats, Trump went from 5% approval (bad!) To 2% (really bad!) Between the poll in early June and the poll in late June. It is no coincidence that Trump's numbers have worsened between the two groups, even as he tries to make the 2020 election a referendum on some sort of culture shock that, aside from his loyal base, is on the wrong side.
The problem, of course, is that Trump does not have a major problem. You have a general election problem. And by holding a primary when general elections are required, Trump is making it increasingly difficult to make the move to a more traditional outreach and inclusion strategy in general elections.
With more than 3 years of being president in his record, Trump's ability to argue that he remains the agent of change the country needs, especially when he has shown himself in many ways at the time to be willing to divide throughout the race. , gender, ethnicity and any other line that comes to mind is greatly reduced. Anyone who has taken some poly-science classes in college could understand that. But the president seems unable or unwilling to do so.
The simple fact is that while Trump's base is large enough to earn him a GOP primary (there is a reason a serious primary threat did not emerge), it is not even large enough to give him a second term. That's why his approval rating in the new Gallup poll is only 38%, close to the lowest point (35%) of his presidency. And why past presidents who have had approval ratings similar to Trump's right now have generally not won second terms.
Bottom line: Trump may have a 90% approval rating among Republicans and still lose, potentially in a landslide, on November 3 if his approval among independents (and Democrats) stays where it is. Right now, in fact, that's the most likely outcome.