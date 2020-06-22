Donald Trump's "joke" on coronavirus testing exposes his negligence as cases increase

Meanwhile, Trump has also helped make wearing of masks, which has been shown to slow transmission of the disease, a problem of culture warfare. And their rally in Oklahoma on Saturday night was a rebuke to the notion of social estrangement, even though, ironically, their smaller-than-expected crowd would have made such practices possible. Health experts warn that spikes in infections in states like Florida and Arizona, which hit new highs in daily infection rates over the weekend, are being fueled by declining public willingness to avoid large gatherings. and the reluctance to wear masks.

The president's poor example represents a typical effort to divide Americans and highlight divisions on specific issues for their own political gain. But in the long run, in addition to putting thousands of lives at risk, it's counterproductive, as a stricter effort to prevent increases in infections as states open would likely promote the rapid economic recovery in which Trump is funding a campaign. reelection he has got into trouble in the past few weeks.

By ignoring or trying to deter rising infections, the White House effectively reveals that it has neither the plans nor the inclination to aggressively fight the worst public health crisis in a century, with the United States not seeing sharp falls. of infections after reaching its highest point that other major industrialized nations have seen.

Another week begins with a White House in crisis

The White House begins a new week in a typical storm of controversy, exacerbated by Trump's decision to hold a rally that could turn out to be a super-broadcast event during a pandemic and his administration's move to fire Geoffrey Berman, a senior prosecutor in In New York, that raised new concerns about their respect for the rule of law and the independence of the justice system.

A Trump aide told CNN that Trump is "very" upset by participation in the Saturday night rally. Donors and friends of the president have been furious on Sunday in the wake of Trump's poor attendance this weekend, said one person involved in the re-election.

Meanwhile, the virus is still in full swing, and management doesn't appear to be on the same page as to whether there will be a second wave in the fall. Despite White House trade adviser Peter Navarro telling CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union" that the White House is preparing, Vice President Mike Pence has blamed the media for inciting to "panic" on that front.

The administration's slow efforts to increase tests for coronavirus early in the pandemic worsened the impact of the disease. And while the number of tests performed has now reached 25 million, the figure is well below the millions of weekly tests that health experts say are needed to identify the true spread of the disease and to track down and isolate those infected .

The controversy over Trump's test remarks completed a miserable weekend that was supposed to give the President a boost, but instead exposed his political weaknesses, including his constant habit of saying wild things that devalue his own campaign. The president is angry, CNN reported, about the poor crowd, about 6,200 people, who turned up for their demonstration in Tulsa after spending the week claiming that attendance would be record.

During his demonstration Saturday night, Trump made the startling claim that he had told his staff to slow down the speed of testing to hide the true extent of the disease. And it's not the first time he's suggested that.

"You know evidence is a double-edged sword," Trump said Saturday. "Here's the bad part … when you do the tests up to that point, you are going to find more people; you are going to find more cases. So I said to my people, please slow down the tests."

It is unclear whether officials delayed testing at a time when they claimed they were speeding it up and falsely claimed that the United States was a world leader in testing. An administration official told CNN that Trump was "obviously joking." Navarro also said the president joked about "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"Come on, that was the tongue on the cheek," Navarro told Tapper. "That was a light moment for him at a rally."

Why the president would be joking about the trial effort in a pandemic that has killed thousands of Americans and revealed the responsibilities of his own administration is a mystery. But if he was joking, the comment itself would reflect the frivolous way in which he has approached the pandemic and his own rejection of scientific steps that could improve the situation.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf argued that Trump was angry with the press for his (objectively correct) coverage of the growing cases of new coronavirus infections.

"What he heard from the president was frustration: frustration in the sense that we are testing, I think we have tested more than 25 million Americans. We have tested more than any other country in this world," Wolf said on CBS "Face the Nation "on Sunday. "Instead, the press and others, what they just want to focus on is an increasing count of cases."

Trump's comments sparked an immediate reprimand from the campaign for presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"This is an outrageous attempt to decrease the numbers just to make them look good," Symone Sanders, one of Biden's top advisers, said on "Fox News Sunday."

"That is what will be remembered long after the rally debacle last night: the President's admission that he delayed testing for his political gain."

Increased infection rates

Public health experts reacted in disbelief to Trump's comments on the tests.

"This is incredibly frustrating for the millions of Americans who have become ill and unable to get tested. It has to be incredibly frustrating for people who have lost families in nursing homes, because we have been unable to do nursing and resident nursing tests. at home, or meat packing plant workers. Unfortunately, this is not a joke, "Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, told CNN on Sunday.

In NBC's "Meet the Press," Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said the pandemic was like a "wildfire" that might not subside and was being exacerbated by whites. . The lack of a House strategy.

"Right now, we really don't have a national plan that really brings together what we're trying to do. We have 50 different states, the District of Columbia, the territories, all with their own plan," Osterholm said. said. "We are at 70% of the number of cases today that we were at the peak of pandemic cases in early April, and yet I don't see any kind of 'This is where we need to go, this is what we need to do to get there is an effort, and that's one of our challenges. "

New criticism of the administration's poor response to the pandemic coincided with alarming new evidence that the disease is progressing in the southern and western states. Arizona health officials reported 2,592 new infections on Sunday. The state's total cases have nearly doubled in 14 days. Tulsa County, which organized the Trump rally, reported another new daily record for coronavirus cases with 143 in the past 24 hours. Florida reported 3,000 more cases of Covid-19 on Sunday after hitting a new daily high of more than 4,000 new infections the day before.

Officials in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states report that a higher proportion of younger people are testing positive for the virus. While younger people generally experience less severe Covid-19 symptoms than their older ones, they can pass it on to others, and the data is alarming because it suggests that social estrangement and masking are crumbling.

However, the President has refused to wear a mask in public and has, at least, been ambivalent about wearing it, and his conservative supporters have portrayed wearing masks as an attempt by liberals and elitists to infringe on the basic freedoms of Americans. If the president modeled the wearing of masks, or argued that it could be a temporary inconvenience that could help everyone resume normal life sooner, it could have a huge influence, given the importance of his platform and his influence on his followers.

"The best spokesperson would be the president," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer ahead of Trump's event in the city on Tuesday.

"If he told everyone at the rally that it was important to wear masks, I think they would," Gallego said. "Please send the strongest signal to everyone: They need to wash their hands, they should wear masks, and they should stay home if they have any questions if they are sick."

Although the Trump campaign delivered masks at Saturday's rally, few people in the crowd seemed to be wearing them. Senior officials who traveled with the President for the most part and ostentatiously refused to wear one. This was despite the fact that six campaign employees sent to prepare for the rally tested positive for the virus before the president arrived.