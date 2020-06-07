Donald Trump's most self-destructive movement (opinion)

But there has never been a photo shoot like the one President Donald Trump hosted on Monday, when noxious gases, flashes, and rubber bullets were used to force Lafayette Park protesters to clear the way before Trump headed to the Church of San Juan and will hold a bible upstairs.

And perhaps there has never been a photo shoot that has gone so spectacularly wrong.

As protests spread across the United States over the murder of George Floyd in police custody, and some protests turned violent, Trump warned the governors that they were being "weak." In Rose Garden's comments before the church photo shoot, he declared himself "president of law and order."

Retired generals, religious leaders, and even some Republican elected officials distorted Trump for his response to the protests.

"As an Episcopalian, I was mortified by the use of one of my denomination's churches as the backdrop for President Trump's call for military repression," the author wrote. Diana Butler Bass. "As a Christian, I was surprised when he brandished a love book to sanction violence against American citizens. As a person of faith, he offended me when he supported God, seeking to further divide the nation into tribes of righteous followers versus pagan protesters. And as a human being, I was horrified to see Trump, with his story of bigotry and racism, hiding in a cloak of faith. "

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany compared Trump's walk to Winston Churchill's visits to bomb-damaged neighborhoods in the UK during World War II. But that's wrong on all levels, he wrote. Michael D & # 39; Antonio. "Churchill was a leader seeking to unite," he argued, "Trump is a divisor who seems more inclined to act than to lead."

The true purpose of the photo shoot? "The world knew that when protesters gathered near the White House last week, Trump was briefly taken to a bunker shelter," said D & # 39; Antonio. "He looked weak and this would not work. Encouraged by … his daughter Ivanka, he decided to demonstrate that he was in command by leaving the White House fortress and walking to a nearby Episcopal church, historic St. John & # 39; s, where a small fire caused by protesters had damaged the basement. "

The moment shook a nation that was already on the edge. "America's dystopia in the Trump era has reached an ominous new cliff," he observed. Frida ghitis. "Cities have exploded, fueled by anger and frustration, amid the worst health crisis in a century and the deepest economic recession since the Great Depression. The country is sad, scared, divided. And President Donald Trump it is failing on all fronts. "

In memory of George Floyd

Police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. This is how mourners remained silent at his funeral this week in Minneapolis.

"On Thursday, it was the Floyd family who showed us incredible grace through their pain, wrapping their loving arms around us, making us forget our problems and our pain," he wrote. Roxanne Jones. "They allowed us to breathe for a moment and meet George Floyd, the man, as he was in life, instead of knowing him only because of the horrible circumstances of his death, another unarmed black person who died after an encounter with the police." "

Dr. Erica Farrand, a pulmonologist and critical care physician in the Bay Area, wrote that she had fought racism and found that, "in an effort to work harder and better, fit the mold and win a platform, I had unconsciously ( or consciously) stopped taking me to work. "

"Three days after George Floyd's plea 'I can't breathe' he was met with apathy and violence," added Farrand, "I stood next to another black man's bed. His bed in the ICU was Surrounded by machines and monitors, the tube by three different masks snaked to her face. I walked over and introduced myself. "I'm Dr. Farrand. I'm a pulmonologist and I'm here to help. "He took off his oxygen mask and replied, 'I can't breathe' … So these three words are so crazy that when this patient whispered them, my immediate response was: 'I promise you're safe'.

Justice is one step closer

The charges against Derek Chauvin were elevated to second-degree murder on Wednesday, and prosecutors also charged three of his fellow police officers. Legal analyst Elie Honig He called it "an important step towards justice."

But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison warned that earning convictions will be "difficult." He's right, Honig noted. "Rest assured that every defendant will have a capable attorney who will fight every inch of the way. Trial juries are inherently unpredictable; anyone who tells you that there is a trial is sure to have never tried a case."

Holding police officers and their departments accountable for wrongdoing requires overcoming major obstacles. When justice fails in criminal courts, there is no guarantee that you will succeed in civil lawsuits.

The old Supreme Court doctrine of qualified immunity makes it extremely difficult to hold police accountable for wrongdoing, he wrote Sina Kian, Former Clerk of the Chief Justice John Roberts. But that could change, as the court is weighing whether to hear multiple challenges to the immunity doctrine. "The court cannot solve all of the country's problems, and it certainly cannot solve racism," Kian wrote, "but it can remove the judge's impediment to accountability that has fueled the protesting problems. Now it is a good moment". "

During the Obama administration, Cedric L. Alexander He was asked to join a working group on police surveillance, which presented 59 recommendations for improvement. "Under former Trump Attorney General (Jeff Sessions), the task force's work and recommendations were essentially dismissed," wrote Alexander, the former director of public safety for DeKalb County, Georgia.

"Today, if a young person of color asks me what I should do if a police officer stops them," said Alexander, "I reply: put your hands on the wheel where they can be seen, cooperated, and enforced. And if you answer me, as you probably would. they would today, even if he did all that, we're still being killed, I would have nothing to say to him. With my decades of experience, I would have nothing to say …

"The problems we face at the moment are part of our long history. But the complete absence of leadership – political, moral, political, strategic – seems genuinely unprecedented to me. What is the plan now, United States?"

Kevin K. McAleenan he served as the United States Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security before resigning in 2019. "Anger in black communities across the country," he wrote, "is real and well-founded. The question is not whether Racism in law enforcement exists, but how to combat it … there must be a commitment to real and sustained reform from within police organizations. Significant progress has been made in the past two decades in various departments across the country, but much, much more work remains. "

Talk

On Tuesday, former President George W. Bush wrote that he and his wife Laura "are distressed by George Floyd's brutal suffocation and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country." The tragedy, he wrote, "raises a long overdue question: How can we end systemic racism in our society?"

That was the moment when the law professor Dorothy Brown He said he was convinced that 2020 would be the year that serious police reform would be possible. Bush, widely blamed during his presidency for failing to respond effectively to Hurricane Katrina, in which many African-Americans died, "has decided to be on the right side of history … George W. Bush made the right choice."

When former Defense Secretary James Mattis released his memoirs last year, he said, "I'm outdated: I don't write about acting presidents." Peter Bergen remembered. The respected retired general rejected that rule this week when he criticized Trump in a powerful statement that accused him of spending the past three years dividing the United States. "Trump has now received multiple criticism from many of America's top retired generals and military admirals," Bergen noted.

"As we get closer to November," he wrote John Avlon"More center-right politicians may begin to show thorn because of a desire not to be shot down with Trump's train derailing quickly. Others will come with cases of convenient amnesia, but military voices already speaking remind us that protecting our country it is far more important than falsely hard loyalty to hyperparty politics. "

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings He wrote that "the President cannot govern this situation with a photo shoot. He was not sure what to do with his march to the Church of St. John across Lafayette Square, as I watched it unfold live on Monday. Hopefully I could have gone one step further and went into the church and opened the Bible I was holding. I wish I had invited faith and civil rights leaders to go with him. And I wish he would have sat in the front row for a church service destined to pray for peace, calm and unity. " Still, he wrote: "When the president says he wants justice for Mr. Floyd and a restoration of law and order, I believe him."

The longest year

Less than half of 2020, the year is shaping up to be a combination of epic crises, historians wrote Manu Bhagavan and Jonathan Rosenberg. Remember 1918 and 1929 and 1968: "A global pandemic has left more than 100,000 Americans dead in a matter of months. More than 40 million are unemployed. And we are bombarded night after night with deeply disturbing images from across the country as thousands protest the brutal murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a police officer. The national fabric is crumbling before our eyes, "wrote Bhagavan and Rosenberg.

"Americans have turned to our presidents for protection, meaning, and comfort, especially in times of crisis," he noted. David Gergen. But President Trump has "passed out" at a time when the United States is mourning the victims of Covid-19, along with the murder of George Floyd. Trump's "flight from responsibility is another sadness among this week's tragic losses."

Trump is behind national polls with less than five months to go until the election. His rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, praised his speech Monday of Jill Filipovic: "Whatever you think of Biden, and it was not my choice for the Democratic nomination, it was almost surprising to hear from an empathetic and rational adult who understands that he is asking to be the most outstanding server in the public, not his mean-spirited disciplinarian." she wrote. "Biden promises to listen, lead and try to do the right thing across the country, not just the angry few who put on red hats and shout louder at political rallies."

If this is 1968 again, he wrote Joshua Zeitz In Politico, the person who summons the difficult situation of Trump is President Lyndon B. Johnson. "Like Johnson before him, Trump is the party in power, the party that has failed to provide peace, prosperity, and social order. Republicans control the executive branch, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. Only they own the chaos, rancor and instability that many voters have hated and feared. Trump campaigns like Richard Nixon and George Wallace, but in reality, he is Lyndon B. Johnson: a man who has lost control of the machine. "

What is at stake

CNN correspondent René Marsh You know what's at stake when it comes to wearing face masks to protect yourself against the spread of Covid-19. Her 14-month-old son is being treated for brain cancer.

"After just four months of chemotherapy, my son's tumor is now incredibly undetectable on MRIs," Marsh wrote. "He continues to receive chemotherapy to protect him from possible recurrence."

But "the drugs you take to fight cancer also kill your white blood cells, which are necessary to fight the infection," and therefore you are at special risk with Covid-19.

So she has a request for people: to wear a mask in public and observe social distancing.

"Wearing a mask is not political. It is not a violation of your freedom. It is the most humane, decent, and selfless act we can do to save humanity from this deadly pandemic …"

"Not wearing a mask says every man for himself. Not wearing a mask is the equivalent of a drunk driver's mindset … Not wearing a mask says you don't care about my son's life or the lives of those close to 16,000 children who are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, as estimated by the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Is that who we are? "