Donald Trump's new 100-day strategy (opinion)

All of this was ruled out this week by President Donald Trump, when he began reacting to polls showing public disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus crisis, suggesting that he could lose elections that are about 100 days away.

The president who planned to win another four years in the White House on the basis of a booming economy has seen the pandemic break out. The rapid recovery he hoped to promote in mass protests across the country has been compromised by the rapidly spreading virus (and so have the protests).

As a result, Trump has been testing three other campaign themes: promising "law and order" in cities that are seeing Black Lives Matter protests; warning that fair housing regulations would "destroy the beautiful suburbs" and bragging about his performance on a cognitive test that challenged rival Joe Biden to take.

Trump brought back the coronavirus briefings this afternoon, but without medical experts like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. The first briefing on Tuesday sparked Frida ghitis ask: "Who was that man who was speaking on the podium at the White House and what did he do to President Donald Trump? I'm kidding, of course." Ghitis said the man we saw in the information room was "candidate Trump, terrified that his approval ratings will collapse" and he fears he may face "a humiliating defeat in November."

It may be too late, wrote the former president of ABC News Ben Sherwood. Only about a third of Americans say they have considerable confidence in what Trump is saying, "a product of his many months of delay, denial and dissimulation." But if the president can't provide that assurance, Sherwood wrote, the only way out of the coronavirus crisis is to trust others like Fauci.

"If citizens are to follow public health guidelines, they must trust that government decisions are impartial and factual. If we are going to send our children to school, there is a chain of people that we will have to trust. E Imagine the chain of laboratories and regulatory agencies and manufacturers and distributors and scientists involved in a vaccine. That will require a quantum leap of confidence. "

Difficult options

The reopening of schools has become one of the most important and controversial options facing the United States. Dr Lee Beers, the incoming president of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote that "particularly for our younger students, weeks or months away from school may have lasting implications for their education. Online classes are not an equivalent substitute for many."

Still, he advocated a sizable increase in resources to ensure that schools are safely reopened, and rejected Trump's threat to stop funding schools that do not reopen in person this fall. "When the public health experience is reformulated to fit political interests, it hurts those with the most at stake and the least opportunity to advocate for themselves: children."

On Thursday, the president canceled the Republican National Convention festivities in Jacksonville, a major blow to Trump, he wrote. Julian Zelizer.

"Trump has desperately wanted to make sure that Republicans can convene a grand convention on the scale of what other incumbents have enjoyed in the past. He is thirsty to celebrate his term and public confirmation that he is as successful as he says he is." But the President is discovering, like everyone else, that going back to pre-pandemic life just isn't possible, not yet.

Marc Thiessen, writing in the Washington Post, saw a marketing opportunity for the Trump campaign. "If Trump really wants to convince his supporters to start wearing masks, the best way to do this is to start distributing MAGA masks," he wrote. "If Trump supporters really want to show their defiance of the establishment, they shouldn't go without a mask. Wear a MAGA mask. It will drive you to the left."

Trump cognitive test

President Trump's boast of undergoing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test puzzled experts. Psychologist Peggy Drexler He wrote that passing the test, "which includes tasks such as identifying animals and drawing a clock, does not determine anything other than that the taker does not suffer from mild cognitive dysfunction … It takes ten minutes and should not be difficult unless you have dementia" .

He added, "There is unlikely to be a standardized test that offers definitive proof that Trump is fit to serve as the leader of the free world. That depends on Trump himself to prove it. According to my measurements and, apparently, those of many Americans is failing, spectacularly. "

As Trump cites evidence to cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental acuity, a viral advertisement from the Lincoln Project returns that kind of attack, with the narrator saying, "Something is wrong with Donald Trump" and showing him that he uses both hands to He drinks from a glass of water in his West Point speech. The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans who support Biden, "has leapt to the center of these presidential elections through a barrage of the best campaign ads in the 2020 race," he wrote. Lincoln Mitchell.

President Trump surprised some observers at his briefing on Tuesday when asked about the prosecution of a suspected Jeffrey Epstein accomplice and ended by saying about Ghislaine Maxwell: "I just wish him the best, frankly." Legal analyst Elie Honig He wrote that "the heads would have exploded," if any other president had said the same thing when "asked about a case brought by his own Justice Department alleging that a defendant had committed serial sexual abuse."

It is impossible to know for sure "what motivated Trump's flamboyant public display," said Honig. "But he previously expressed public sympathy for his personal friends who ended up as criminal defendants. The key now is to pay extra attention to make sure this case doesn't end up shorted, like the previous ones."

AOC response

Representative Ted Yoho's fight on the steps of the Capitol with fellow Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was largely counterproductive. The Florida Republican was overheard by a journalist using profanity about the New York congresswoman when she walked away after their exchange.

Without admitting that he used those words, Yoho apologized on the floor of the house. But that left AOC an opportunity for a devastatingly effective response, he wrote. Kara Alaimo. Ocasio-Cortez "broke Yoho's protests that he is a family man with a wife and two daughters by overturning that well-worn defense," Alaimo said.

Ocasio-Cortez said, "I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am also someone's daughter. Fortunately, my father is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter."

Alaimo concluded: "By refusing to accept Yoho's insult or half-hearted apology, Ocasio-Cortez issued a much-needed defense not only of herself, but of all women seeking power."

VP pick is coming

At some point in the next few weeks, Joe Biden will make what is probably the most important decision of his campaign: his vice presidential election. He offered slightly more information about his search this week when he said four black women were among those examined.

In 2008, David Axelrod he was part of the team that chose Biden as Barack Obama's running mate. There are many factors that Biden is probably considering in making the decision, Axelrod wrote. But there is likely one: "Faced with the prospect of taking office amid crisis even more daunting than those who faced Obama in 2009, I suppose Biden will be looking for a partner who can … help him not only win an election but rule in what promises to be a whirlwind. "

Often, such elections do not significantly influence voter decisions, but history shows that some of the options have worked exceptionally well, while others have been bombarded. Read historian Thomas Balcerski & # 39; s ranking of the three best and three worst selections.

For more information on politics:

Douglas Heye: Attacks on Liz Cheney are about the life of the Republican Party after Trump

Dean Obeidallah: Why Trump's 2016 Playbook Won't Work in 2020

Jennifer Rodgers: William Barr has a lot to explain about the actions on Michael Cohen

Michael D & # 39; Antonio: Donald Trump and Woody Johnson act as if the rules don't apply to them

Jen Psaki: Roberts court is shocking at the heart of democracy

Portland and Chicago

"The President and his administration began setting conditions for a political theater show many weeks ago," he wrote. Michael D & # 39; Antonio. "Attorney General William Barr used tear gas, horses, and batons to clean up Lafayette Square, a park across from the White House where protesters had gathered." More recently, with the deployment of federal officials to US cities, Barr and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf "helped create images that coincided with Trump's obvious desire to be perceived as" his president of law and order ".

Benjamin Haas They noted that "the videos show Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers pulling protesters off the streets of Portland and stuffing them into unmarked vehicles before leaving. The officers, dressed in the same camouflage pattern that he wore as an officer. intelligence agencies in Afghanistan are not easily identifiable by name or by agency … There is no war in the United States, and law enforcement organizations should not be trained and equipped to act as if they were in one. The Trump administration would have us believe that protesters are enemies who must be defeated in combat. "

The Trump administration is sending 150 federal agents to Chicago, where the shootings have increased 47% so far this year, he wrote. Jens Ludwig, director of the Chicago Crime Lab. He argued that the additional officers will likely have little impact in a city where there are approximately 13,000 police officers. A much more effective move would be to crack down on out-of-town arms dealers who sell weapons that end up being used in crimes, Ludwig wrote. "Our cities really need help from Washington, DC, more than ever right now, but it has to be the right kind of help."

Kanye West and history

A celebrity is running for president and attracts a lot of attention on social media with a scandalous claim. That has become a familiar pattern in the United States. This week, it was Kanye West, whose rally in South Carolina a week ago, Richard J. Reddick He noted, "He caught our attention with his terrible misinterpretation of Harriet Tubman's legacy when he said that Tubman" never freed slaves. "

Some dismissed it as a "mental health crisis," Reddick wrote, but that doesn't go far enough. "While I and many others hope that West will get the help he needs during this time, it is important that we do not overlook his damaging and inaccurate claims about Harriet Tubman. His words have power during a time when many people are trying to learn. more about black history, while discussion of systemic racism is at the forefront. "

Blocked by the Bahamas

The Bahamas, a nation that thrives on tourism from the United States, blocked American travelers this week, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases. European countries have also kept their borders closed to Americans. "For the first time in my life," wrote the reporter Alice Driver. "I am witnessing how the lack of American leadership in Covid-19 is devaluing the American passport that I carry."

"The result of the amazing mismanagement of the pandemic response is that the power and status that US citizens have enjoyed for decades is declining rapidly," he wrote.

"When I interviewed migrants during Covid-19, many told me that they would prefer to apply for asylum in Canada rather than in the United States."

Deborah Trueman He has been with his partner Marco for almost 20 years, but today they must remain on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Americans married to EU citizens can enter European countries, but Trueman and his partner are not married. They were together for Christmas in Tuscany and then returned to New York for medical visits. "And then the coronavirus stopped the world on its way," he wrote. "My April flight to Rome was canceled. And then my July flight as well. And there is no sign that I will be allowed to return soon."

"So to my dear Italy: Please let me come back to you. I will take a Covid-19 test. I will be quarantined. I know you believe in love; you practically invented it."

A hero that was real

Nicole Austin-Hillery She says a friend once warned her never to meet her heroes because she would inevitably be disappointed. The friend "never met Congressman John Lewis," she wrote. As an aspiring civil rights lawyer who grew up in public housing, Austin-Hillery said she chose Lewis as her role model.

When they finally met, the civil rights pioneer was more than generous with his time. "There was no question too small or obvious for him to answer … I savored every story, every parable, and every lesson he shared. It was his answer to my last question that stayed and continues to guide me to this day. I asked how young people could rise to leadership roles when experienced leaders are unwilling to teach and guide, he stiffened and without missing a beat, he said, "We didn't ask permission to advance to leadership, we took it."

Lewis, who died on July 17, said: "Our fight is not the fight of a day, a week, a month or a year, it is the fight of a lifetime. Never, never be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. " Nicole Stamp he wrote that the Black Lives Matter protests "are a good problem, and continue because racial injustice continues … The civil rights movement is still going on today. Get involved in it: with your body. With your dollars. With your Actions".

Do not miss

Jill Filipovic: The attacker who killed the judge's son did not hide his hatred

Kent Sepkowitz: Russia, the US, and the free Covid-19 vaccine for everyone

Samantha Vinograd: Mysterious events in Iran raise doubts about Trump's strategy

Michael Bociurkiw: How Justin Trudeau's latest ethics scandal could spell the end of his career

W. Kamau Bell: What every American needs to know about white supremacy

Aaron David Miller and Richard Sokolsky: Mike Pompeo is ruining his job

Patrick Gaspard: In Venezuela, US sanctions are only hurting

AND…

Feel not so good movies

Sara StewartThe movie diet to feel good during the pandemic is proving less appetizing than I expected.

Their "comforting pop-cultural food of choice has been romantic dramas from simpler times, stories of adorably complicated women and the often chiseled men who love them. Movies like these stem from an era of now verboten delights, such as casual, boisterous hugs real, not virtual, nightclubs and shopping. "

The problem? Characters played by Andrew McCarthy ("Pretty in Pink"), Ethan Hawke ("Reality Bites") and Ryan Gosling ("The Notebook").

"These romantic men lead heroines of deception to think they are the Right Man, despite showing no understanding of the dynamics of good relationships," Stewart wrote. "Outside of the rosy light of nostalgia, I have to be honest. This is not love. This is not cute. This is manipulation. (Even if he's dressed up as Ryan Gosling). And romantic comedies have been preparing moviegoers for think otherwise for too long. "