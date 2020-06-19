Donald Trump's presidency is in crisis, even by his own standards

Trump has suffered one of the most disastrous political streaks of any modern commander-in-chief and seems to lack a coherent plan to straighten his leaking ship, let alone to triumph over the multiple crises that rocked an increasingly unhappy nation.

You are once again denying a pandemic that it initially ignored and that has killed nearly 120,000 Americans, is worsening in many states, and is now threatening the economic rebound it is waiting for. Top medical experts, within their own administration, and science refute their false claims that the virus is "disappearing." Trump's history of prejudice and racist rhetoric has left him out of step with a generational racial awakening.

He was reprimanded twice by a Supreme Court dominated by his new conservative majority for cases of LGBTQ rights and immigration, issues that form the core of his political project. Facebook just removed a Trump campaign ad due to Nazi images. He's lagging far behind alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who is barely campaigning, in national and battlefield state polls, and has just suffered the most damaging exposure from a former White House official in years, after that John Bolton declared him unfit to rule. Trump's demonstration of being tough on China, a centerpiece of his campaign, is completely debunked by the former national security adviser's descriptions of his request to President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election.

There is a widening gap between the president and the military after he dragged them into his famous church photo shoot. Washington is full of whispers from Republican lawmakers who fear being dragged down by a swooping presidency. With the rise of the coronavirus in Oklahoma, Trump, who is showing great irresponsibility, plans to hold one of the world's first mass participation events under roof for months on Saturday as he resumes his campaign rallies, in a horror show for epidemiologists and Local health officials who warn him could have them kill people.

Less than five months before Election Day, with the nation battling concurrent crises, each conventional political indicator flashes red for Trump. But every conventional political indicator has always been flashing red for Trump, and has never been defeated.

Why do analysts not rule out Trump?

If Trump loses in November, these past few weeks can be remembered as the time when Trump's train finally went off the rails forever. However, among Democrats and those who do not support the president, the fear that he is going to a second term is still palpable. The man who said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot someone, and get away with it, created a supernatural political aura exactly five years after he descended from his golden escalator at Trump Tower and turned American politics upside down. .

Part of the uncertainty about Trump's prospects comes from the extraordinary nature of the times. The pandemic and subsequent economic disaster are unlikely to lead to foreseeable or necessarily logical consequences. Taking the mood of the country is even more complicated than normal since most Americans have been locked up in their homes for weeks. Who knows who will feel safe enough to vote in November when it comes to choosing between health and exercising a democratic right? The Trump campaign, with its aggressive attempt to block postal voting, will certainly not make it easier. And he has just launched a new attempt to shake yet another campaign ritual in his favor, pushing for more than the three traditional debates of this fall's general election.

The hidden tectonics of racial awakening after George Floyd's death may well change conventional race politics. But most whites, the conservative half of the country most susceptible to Trump's tirades against kneeling in the NFL, call for respect for the flag and "law and order," and codified warnings that the United States must preserve its inheritance, "do not tear down," has not necessarily spoken yet.

Trump is a violent politician; His initial choice was a reaction to the cultural, racial, and political change that many Americans saw in the Obama presidency. The recent defeats of the Supreme Court could motivate the evangelical section of its base for a final decisive battle to create a generational conservative majority in a second Trump term. If there is a president who can take advantage of a cultural war with demagoguery to save his own political skin, it would be the headline.

Similarly, Trump's refusal to model with a mask in a pandemic, his huge mistakes in race, and the demonstrable incompetence of his half-hearted effort to combat the worst public health crisis in a century are often not perceived by his followers like the disasters that His critics in Washington and in the media, operating from fact-based analysis, perceive. In fact, Trump's wildest behavior often served as validation for voters who sent him to Washington to destroy the status quo.

Trump, in his aggressive attacks on Biden as physically and mentally unfit for the big political moment, also clearly feels that he has a chance against a candidate with no record of success in the presidential election, except for his surprising victory from behind. in the Democratic nominations contest. Meanwhile, a conservative media-themed machine ensures that the facts of the pandemic and the mostly peaceful protests after Floyd's death never reach Trump voters.

The failure of many voting and media operations to correctly predict Trump's rise four years ago is giving political analysts a reason to warn of the President's current position. But above all, the character's incorrigible resistance to breaking all the rules that have dominated American life for five years may be the most important reason to see the November elections as still competitive, along with Trump's unwavering bond with the supporters, who, if they turn out en masse, could give him a platform for a second term. In fact, as CNN's Maeve Reston reported this week, many Republican strategists say it is too early to know how today's weather will shape November, but they are optimistic that enthusiasm for Trump among their voters, as well as calls for "ousting the police" on the left could boost Trump.

And there is no doubt, as demonstrated by his accused conduct in Ukraine, the President will use all the governmental powers at his disposal, and many of those who are not, to tilt the elections in his favor.

Why does Trump have to hold his rally amid a pandemic?

Supporters of a second Trump term could avoid the transcript of his interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday night. The session was a mix of alternative facts, denial, and illogical statements about the virus, and seemed to confirm Bolton's accusations that the president was unfit for the position he serves. No notable electoral strategy was obvious, aside from wildly optimistic predictions that the economy, pulverized by the pandemic, would soon be better than ever.

From the beginning, Trump denied the virus approach because it was politically inconvenient. Now he is doing exactly the same, as peak cases in many states that are setting record levels of new infections again highlight his negligence, the inability to properly manage the reopening of the economy and to prepare a country for a style. of life reduced to vaccines or treatments. It can be found.

"It is fading. It is going to fade," Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday, giving a false impression since 10 states recorded record numbers of new cases this week. In Florida, one of the states that most enthusiastically embraced Trump's push to reopen, experts warn of a potentially "catastrophic" spike in the virus. Pandemic charts in most countries show a sharp increase after a more gradual hike up the mountain. The graph of EE. USA It shows a climb to the mountain, then a kind of alpine ridge as the cases decreased slightly, then stabilized, and then began to rise again.

But Trump, who, according to CNN reports, began to question the authenticity of the coronavirus data, is trying to sell a case that the spikes in infections are due to more evidence, an illogical argument as more evidence. They should allow health authorities to isolate and track cases and eventually eliminate new cases.

"I personally think the evidence is overrated, even though I created the best testing machine in history," Trump told the Wall Street Journal. Every credible public health expert says testing, tracing, and isolation are the keys to beating a pandemic. Those experts also say that wearing masks, a step Trump refuses to endorse or take in public, is another vital step in controlling transmission of the disease. California, for example, issued a statewide order Thursday that required covering its face.

"The mask is a double-edged sword and I see it. People come in, talk through the mask for hours. They probably won't clean them up later, you know, they get a little arrogant, right?" Trump told the Journal, in typical comments of his approach based on the hunch of the virus that science discards.

Given the grim news about the coronavirus, which suggests that the United States is many months away from victory, the decision to go ahead with the Oklahoma rally seems crazy.

But the need for the President to have a support program made for morale and made for television to suggest that his political base is ready for battle in November, even in such dire circumstances, may be the starkest signal yet. that Trump's camp is concerned about his prospects for a second term and believes he needs a relaunch.