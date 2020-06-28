Donald Trump's strange way of thinking (opinion)

"We are doing very well after the plague," he told thousands of students at a rally in Arizona, where Covid-19 cases are spiraling. "It's going to go."

In fact, the number of new Covid-19 cases was up from the previous week's levels in more than 30 states as of Friday. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a Congressional committee that Covid-19 "has brought this nation to its knees." Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave this advice: "Plan A: Don't go in a crowd. Plan B: If you do, be sure to wear a mask."

Trump and the White House gave very inconsistent messages on the evidence. First, the president said he told his team to slow down, then backed off when his aides said he was joking about it ("I'm not kidding"), and finally decided: he was being sarcastic. In fact, the administration said it was going to stop funding 13 community-based test sites. "Instead of going back on the tests, the nation needs to duplicate them," wrote the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times. "This is how we defeat the & # 39; invisible enemy & # 39 ;, of which the president speaks. Not covering our eyes and pretending that he is not there."

No harm in evidence, he wrote Frida ghitis; Trump seems to believe the damage lies in how the results could affect his reelection chances. "What Trump is trying to do is convince the public that the ongoing disaster that is his handling of the crisis is not really happening. Don't look at the increasing number of cases and deaths, he tells us; it is a mirage. Everything is fine. "

American travelers could be banned

The United States could even suffer the indignity of seeing its citizens banned from traveling to Europe, where strict blockades have kept the virus under control, he wrote. David Andelman. "If the United States does not meet the criteria the European Commission is considering, member states could treat Americans as they would with people from Russia and Brazil, which would further lead the United States to pariah status. Travelers from China , the nation where the pandemic started, probably wouldn't be banned. "

In Croatia, a charity tennis tournament had to be canceled and world number one player Novak Djokovic announced that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. "As increasing cases emerge in the United States and in countries around the world." Holly Thomas He noted, "A preemptive assumption that business can continue as usual can have devastating consequences."

Cecilia Muñoz, who chaired the White House National Policy Council during the Obama administration, argued that we should be honest about who is most at risk as states reopen. "Some governors, with the support of our president, have been moving at full speed out of deliberate disregard for the evidence, which now tells us unequivocally that these decisions will have a disproportionate impact on the lives of blacks and browns," he wrote, citing inequalities in health and in the economy.

Another worrying factor is that the age profile of Covid-19 victims has changed significantly, with more than 60% of infections in the US now under the age of 50.

"Young people in their 20s and 40s appear to be spreading the infection unnoticed," wrote the biologist. Erin bromage. "They become infected as easily as the elderly, but are much more likely to show mild or no symptoms. People in these age groups are the ones who have allowed the virus to spread through our communities and burst into flames when they come in contact with a susceptible population. "

In a moment of great uncertainty, Rebecca Bodenheimer He is one of the many parents who have been struggling with the question of whether to send the children to summer camp. "After more than three months of shelter-in-place and social isolation, my son and his peers have significant quarantine fatigue," he wrote. "They are frustrated and upset that they can't see their friends, play sports, or go to children's places. While I fully understand the risks of spreading Covid-19 that summer camps entail, I am much more concerned with the social and emotional cost that the pandemic has taken on my son. So I send him to the camp. "

The Joe Biden Advantage

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, many presidential candidates chose to run their campaigns from home instead of traveling around the country, asking for votes. "In those & # 39; porch & # 39; campaigns of yesteryear," wrote the historian Thomas balcerski"The approach accentuated the candidates' sympathy through a popular appearance and limited their responsibilities by controlling the environment in which they appeared."

When the pandemic began, Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, were confined to the equivalent of their porches, though not by choice.

A week ago, the president ventured to his first mass rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sections of the arena were empty and the anticipated overflow crowd did not materialize. In contrast, "Biden seems content to address much smaller meetings and they are mostly still virtual," Balcerski said. "In our new era of working from home, Biden's approach may be more appealing to voters who appreciate his respect for public health and safety."

Dean Obeidallah He observed: "Donald Trump loves packed campaign rallies, positive media coverage, and not being the butt of jokes. By those metrics, Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, the first since the Covid outbreak -19, it was a great failure everything counts ".

At that rally, Trump said something that the analyst David Axelrod, who was the strategist for Barack Obama's two winning presidential campaigns, found it "unintentionally revealing." Trump admitted that Biden "is not a radical left," although he accused the left of controlling it.

"Donald Trump is a culture warrior," wrote Axelrod. "His policy depends on exploiting the fear and resentment of white working class voters who feel they are on the losing end of economic and demographic change. Joe Biden is culturally inconvenient for Trump's re-election project. An older Irish Catholic and white for Biden, a working class family, is not scary enough for voters that Trump needs to scare. "

More than four months before the election, national and state polls show a sharp turnaround for Biden. Trump is underperforming among white and non-college evangelical voters, while suburban voters and those over 65 "give Biden the advantage, and you can see the president's challenge," Axelrod wrote.

Pressing the buttons

"Trump is responding by pressing all the buttons that worked for him as an outside candidate in 2016," he wrote. Michael D & # 39; Antonio. "He indulges in complaints from the stream of consciousness, such as the one that explains his recent physical struggles at West Point. He gives ugly nicknames to his opponents. And he continues to criticize immigration.

"The problem with Trump's repeat approach is that he is no longer a stranger. He is the president, which means he has responsibility for the state our country is in today. Things are so bad that he has even lost his mind. opportunity to brag about the economy, which was once at the center of its claim to success. "

Trump's recent performance was roasted in a leading conservative spot, the Wall Street Journal's opinion pages. "Something changed this month," wrote the columnist. Peggy Noonan. "It has not been the same as multiple crises. Good or bad news, rarely does any situation improve. And everyone knows that."

The editorial board of the Journal he delivered this brutal verdict: "As of now, Mr. Trump has no second-term agenda, not even a message beyond four more years of himself. His recent events in Tulsa and Arizona were dominated by personal grievances." .

At Biden's camp, the big question is who will he choose as his running mate. He promised to choose a woman, a promise that resonated with Donna Zaccaro, a documentary filmmaker whose mother, Geraldine Ferraro, was chosen in 1984 as the running mate of Walter Mondale, the first woman to run for a big party for vice president.

"The Biden campaign has rekindled our hope of one day seeing a woman in the White House," he wrote. "Critics have complained that it has" unnecessarily limited the pool "of potential candidates. As the daughter of Geraldine Ferraro, I say that choosing a woman should not be seen as a limitation on the field. Rather, it levels it "

Bolton demolition

Donald Trump cannot say that he was not warned about what would happen when he hired John Bolton as his national security adviser.

In a CNN 2018 opinion column, Peter Bergen He wrote: "Bolton takes very good notes on what his counterparts say at the meetings and what he says to them, so we should expect another memory from Bolton at some point, this time about his time in the Trump administration."

Last week, that prediction came true. Bolton's devastating takedown of Trump was released, with a title adapted from the hit musical Hamilton: "The Room Where It Happened." Bergen's review of the book noted that "Bolton's personal disregard for Trump oozes on almost every page. In memories of more than 500 pages, it is difficult to find a time when Trump is portrayed in some kind of positive light."

The weight of the story.

Some people have tried to "delegitimize" the Black Lives Matter movement with the saying "All Lives Matter," he wrote. Paxton K. Baker, one of the owners of the Washington Nationals. "If you have thought or said this out loud during this time, you are missing the big picture. Studies show that black people, and primarily black men, are killed at a rate of about 3 to 1 compared to whites. by police officers annually. "

The story is instructive. "We were the only race of people brought into the United States as slaves," Baker wrote. "We were bought and sold as a commodity, not valued for being human but for the work we produced. The United States Constitution defined us as three-fifths of a person. Not only were we enslaved, but educating a slave was against the law. We could not own land and we could not vote. Even after segregation ended, we were only allowed to buy land in designated designated areas. Banks would not provide us with loans and we were again segregated: our neighborhoods, our families, our schools , our children. The cycle continues today. "

Rev. Joanna Adams, a retired pastor of the Presbyterian Church, grew up in Mississippi in the 1950s, without meeting black people other than the school custodian and family servant, Omera. Joanna's mother reprimanded her after giving Omera a parting hug. She recalled the big event in her town, the Scraf Calf Spring Parade, which was stopped for a year when a black grammar school float arrived and viewers threw the "n-word" and spat on one of the girls at it. .

"Did I speak? I was nauseous, but I was also scared," Adams wrote. "I was also a child, a child from the south. I was scared, my tongue froze in my mouth." She can already remain silent. "White Southerners, we must speak now: Black lives matter. Our souls are at stake, as is American society."

The fate of the statues

Since 1940, "the iconic equestrian statue of Theodore Roosevelt, with his horse flanked by two muscular, half-naked men, one African and one American Indian," has been outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, wrote the anthropologist. . Hugh raffles. He called it "a source of shame for the city and an insult to native and black New Yorkers." Now the museum and the city have said it will be removed.

"Today, the statue is a compelling reminder that the founding of this country 400 years ago is the intertwined history of African slavery and the dispossession and genocide of the Native Americans … Museums now have a chance to confront their history and reject the temptation to excuse outdated displays and collections of dubious provenance as products of an earlier era, "Raffles wrote.

Other statues are causing controversy. Getting rid of tributes to Confederate generals makes perfect sense, he wrote. John AvlonNoting that many were erected in the years after the Supreme Court ordered school desegregation in 1954, but other decisions are more complicated.

"In the end, they were all statues honoring the people who committed armed treason against the United States to perpetuate slavery. Today we are in the middle of a delayed trial, but as it progresses, there is always the question of how far to go." . Avlon wrote. "We are all imperfect people struggling to form a more perfect union, but we can surely agree that there is a difference between the statues of Jefferson Davis and Thomas Jefferson, let alone Abraham Lincoln …"

Resilient generation

Catie O & # 39; Reilly, a new graduate of Vanderbilt University, was hoping to start a job at a healthcare consultancy in San Francisco and start paying off her student loans.

Saima Rahimi, a recent graduate of medical school, was planning a wedding with a guest list of nearly 300.

Then the pandemic hit, and his plans were put on hold.

They are members of a generation affected by three devastating crises: Covid-19, the strong recession, and the national movement for racial justice. Each generation has faced profound disruption in the past four months, but it has been a particularly heartbreaking time for those whose careers and relationships were about to change.

"With virtual classes, graduations postponed until next year's spring, and millions of missed job opportunities, young people are forced to face some of the greatest challenges of adulthood right now," he wrote. Yaffa Fredrick, featuring a CNN series that she and Laura Juncadella edited in "Generation Resilient".

He added that there is good news, he added: "The generation that is taking a particularly heavy blow from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now a month of protests against centuries of racial injustice, is taking it easy." Psychologist Jeffrey Arnett He says people between the ages of 18 and 25 are in "emerging adulthood" and are vulnerable. Still, in "25 years of studying this age group, Arnett says he has noticed a phenomenon. Young people often trust that any fight they face now is temporary and will soon pass. Even young people who have little interest in them they seem to believe it. " they believe that eventually they will get what they want from life. "

Medical school graduate Rahimi has rescheduled her wedding ceremony for May 2021, but unless a vaccine is widely available, that date may also change. The champagne flutes he ordered for his bridesmaids were labeled with their original date, but he was able to remove those stickers.

"These past few months have revealed that we have very little true control over nature, and I am learning that this is fine," Rahimi wrote. "No major life event unfolds exactly as planned, and at the end of the day, I am incredibly fortunate to be with my partner, who has given me immense patience and strength during the difficult weeks of quarantine."