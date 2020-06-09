Donna Brazile: Justice in the Police Law: What is in this historic bill and why should it be approved now?

Transparency! Responsibility! Are not these virtues the least we can expect from the police in our country?

In the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many other African-American men and women by current and former police, Democratic leaders in Washington revealed the Police Justice Act Monday.

To protect the safety and rights of all Americans, especially black and brown communities that have suffered centuries of abuse by an unequal justice system, this legislation must pass. And it must be approved now!

DONNA BRAZIL: GEORGE FLOYD AFTER MATH: WHEN WILL THIS END?

The past few weeks have seen tens of thousands of Americans peacefully marching through our country in search of change. Change in surveillance. Transparency. Responsibility. Trust. The end of systemic racism. The end of police violence.

Not surprisingly, the Trump administration has responded, not with constructive proposals to promote this change, but with brute force and insane tweets calling for "law and order."

In the absence of White House leadership, Democratic elected officials, community organizers, and religious leaders across our country, from Minneapolis to Louisville, Flint, New York City, Seattle, and Washington, DC, have long proposed changes to surveillance.

Unfortunately, given the centuries of pain and anguish brought about by officially sanctioned violence in black and brown communities in the United States, this change can take years. And it will require courage and cooperation between federal, state and local officials and community leaders.

The Police Justice Act is a bold first step. Led by members of the Black Caucus of Congress (CBC), including Sens. Cory Booker, DN.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., And Representatives Karen Bass, D-Calif., And James Clyburn, DS. C., This federal legislation aims to hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing, end police violence, and create structural change that protects all Americans' rights to safety and equal justice.

So what exactly does this act propose? And how will it fix our broken surveillance system?

To the great credit of my friends at CBC, this act provides a comprehensive response to excessive police surveillance and systemic racism.

Among other important changes, the law would make it easier for the federal government to prosecute cases of police misconduct, prohibit stranglings and no-hit orders, end racial and religious profiles, and remove qualified immunity for law enforcement. Specifically, the bill prohibits the application of federal, state, and local law to racial, religious, and discriminatory profiles. And it requires training on racial, religious and discriminatory profiles for all law enforcement agencies.

Let me repeat that: the law prohibits the creation of discriminatory profiles by the police and requires such training. As I said, isn't that the least we should expect from the police in our country?

And here are more proposed changes to this eminently reasonable bill:

No more bottlenecks and carotid holds. For heaven's sake, this is what killed George Floyd. No more!

No more orders not to touch in drug cases. This is what killed Breonna Taylor. No more!

Lethal force can only be used as a last resort, and officers must first employ de-escalation techniques.

Do any of these changes seem unreasonable to you? Of course, no. How could they do it, when all they do is protect the lives of Americans?

The act goes further by demanding significant responsibility in cases of police brutality by:

Establish a standard of "use of force" and allow police prosecution for "recklessness" in addition to intentional "misconduct".

Allow victims to recover civil damages, eliminating qualified immunity, when the police violate our constitutional rights.

Improved use of pattern and practice research by the federal government.

Establish a first national database on police misconduct.

Demand that local police remove war-made equipment from our streets and use federal funds for body cameras.

Require that the federal police use body cameras and that marked federal police vehicles have cameras on the dash.

The Justice in Politics Law proposes all these changes and many more. Given the historical nature of this act, there are two more points that deserve our full attention:

The first is what the act not propose. It does not provide new federal funds for the police. But neither does he propose to dismiss the police entirely, as some of my friends and fellow protesters have demanded. Rather, states and localities must make that decision for themselves.

More than 150 years after the abolition of slavery under the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution. USA And more than 50 years after the civil rights movement and the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., lynching is still not recognized as a federal crime.

However, the law requires that existing federal funds be used to support programs that fundamentally change police culture and so that our communities can shape the future of police. Specifically, it establishes grants for community organizations to reimagine public safety and develop alternative policing practices that ensure transparency, accountability, equality, and safety for all Americans.

The second is what the act make propose. Under the law, lynching would ultimately be considered a federal crime.

Wait, what is that? Is lynching no longer a federal crime? In 2020! How, you might ask, is that possible?

As my friend Senator Harris so eloquently told Senator Ran Paul, Republican of Kentucky, in trying to pass legislation to finally rectify this historic error, "there is no reason other than deliberate and cruel obstruction on a day of mourning." to try to delay or block this action to make lynching a federal crime.

The brave leaders who proposed this landmark legislation, I would humbly call it a Civil Rights Act for the 21st century, included a "Dear Colleague" letter with the bill. In it, they recognized that "while there is no single political recipe to erase decades of systemic racism and excessive policing, it is time for us to create structural change with significant reforms."

I couldn't say it better. And I pray that our leaders in Washington and throughout our great country, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike, heed the growing calls for change coming from all Americans. Pass this act now!

