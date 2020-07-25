Donna Brazile: To win the presidency and majorities in Congress, Democrats must follow this battle plan

Election day on November 3 is just 100 days away, and many Democrats are confident it will end with a major victory for former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race, a Democratic majority in the United States Senate and a larger Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. I am not one of them.

In politics, 100 days is a lifetime! The trajectory of races for the White House and Congress can change several times. Trust me. I know.

As campaign manager for then Vice President Al Gore's presidential race in 2000, I am very familiar with how elections can go round and round … and round again. It is a dizzying rollercoaster ride, with candidates rising to great heights and falling to alarming levels repeatedly.

So leaving aside the supposed current state of this election campaign, this is what Democrats must do to win the White House, regain control of the Senate, and expand their majority in the House.

Exit the vote

The four most important letters in politics are GOTV: Get out there and vote! I know that sounds obvious. But in the midst of a deadly pandemic, getting the vote out in November will be incredibly challenging and more important than ever.

According to the US Census Bureau, only 61 percent of eligible Americans voted in 2016, a slight decrease from 62 percent who reported voting in 2012. For Democrats to win in November, this cannot return. to occur, even during the coronavirus pandemic, when many people fear that in-person voting at their local polling places represents a threat of serious illness or even death.

There are likely to be different electoral laws and ways to vote state by state, unless the Senate passes a federal vote-by-mail bill, such as those introduced by Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

But let's be realistic. Under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the odds of a bill becoming law are the same as the chances of President Trump starting to tell the truth, closing his Twitter account and deal responsibly with the pandemic. based on the advice of scientists, and working to heal racial divisions.

Therefore, Democratic voters will need to be educated about the various ways we can vote in November: vote by mail, early voting, and in-person voting.

We need to understand that Donald Trump is not like any other Republican President.

Thankfully, the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and numerous voting rights organizations are mobilizing to educate and register voters across the country, and especially in key battlefield states, including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Maine , Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

And we are also mobilizing to protect our Democratic votes. President Trump repeatedly refused to give a direct answer to my Fox News colleague Chris Wallace on whether he will accept the outcome of the election if he loses, twice saying "I have to see." Democrats must take this unconstitutional threat extremely seriously. And we must protect all legally cast democratic votes to make sure they are counted in November.

So how do Vice President Biden and Democratic candidates for the Senate and House convince as many Americans, Democrats, Independents and even Republicans as possible to vote for them?

Yes, I said Republicans.

We need to understand that Donald Trump is not like any other Republican President. Their repeated lies, denial of reality, chaotic management style, divisive policies, tweet rule, and sheer incompetence have sickened many responsible Republicans and left them worried about the future of our nation.

While these Republicans would not normally consider voting Democrats, they are so upset by Trump that their votes are on the line this year.

Democratic candidates must make this election a referendum on Donald Trump's lack of character, the total absence of empathy, the unethical use of the presidency to increase his business profits and attack his enemies, and the total lack of qualifications for be the leader of our nation.

By focusing on issues that are important to Americans, Democrats must convince voters across the political spectrum that, unlike Trump, we can trust ourselves. We care about people about profits. And we can unify our country after four of the most divisive years in our country's history.

Here are the top five issues that I think Democrats should focus on for the next 100 days:

Coronavirus

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.1 million Americans and has killed more than 146,000. However, Trump ignores the advice of his own government scientists and works to undermine them, threatens the lives of children and their families by demanding that schools be reopened, urges companies to reopen as quickly as possible, and continually maintains false hopes that the virus will magically disappear

As Joe Biden did in April, Democrats must come up with plans to safely and responsibly reopen our country, our economy, and our schools amid the growing pandemic. These plans must prioritize the protection of our lives and our livelihoods, rather than the Trump administration and Republican Party policies that put corporate profits above the safety of Americans.

Racial equality and police reform

Democrats must continue to pressure Republicans to pass the George Floyd Police Justice Act. With each day this bill languishes on Mitch McConnell's desk, more American lives are at risk from uncontrolled police brutality and unequal treatment by police when it comes to communities of color.

Immigration

Democrats should start by prioritizing Dreamers over Trump's border wall. The United States is a nation of immigrants enriched by newcomers from around the world, and we must find a path to citizenship for them.

Health care

Who in their right mind would try to gut the Affordable Care Act for the umpteenth time in the midst of a pandemic? Trump and his Republican Party, that's who! Now, more than ever, we need affordable health care for everyone.

Climate change

Biden's recently unveiled plan to combat climate change will aggressively address this existential threat and create millions of jobs and economic opportunities. Trump tells us that climate change is a hoax and he wants to increase US oil, coal, and natural gas production as much as possible, actions that would worsen climate change.

Because so much can and will change in the next 100 days, Democratic candidates can prioritize other issues, depending on the specific candidate and the state, including education, foreign policy, fighting poverty, and campaign finance reform.

And never forget the courts. Each of these issues can finally be addressed by the courts. The Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed 200 federal judges nominated by Trump for lifetime appointments.

Democrats must highlight the far-right trajectory of the federal bank under Trump and tell the American people how this will change immediately the day Biden becomes president and Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, becomes the majority leader. in the Senate.

And now let's tackle the biggest hurdles that stand in the way of Democrats winning on November 3.

Focus and complacency

In distinguishing our candidates from Trump, Democrats must focus on problems, character, and unity. We cannot respond to all of Trump's useless tweets, every shameless attack, and every artificial dispute. Instead, we must seize specific opportunities to refute Trump's angry and divisive approach to politics, presenting the Democrats' positive, bipartisan approach to governing.

Democratic candidates must also show how Trump has co-opted the Republican Party. We must tell the American people how we will focus on unifying our country and ending the chaos that Trump brought to Washington. And we must highlight how Republicans have been complicit in this chaos, when they prioritize loyalty to their party and Trump over the American people.

Last but not least, Democrats cannot be complacent. Polls are not votes. A good number of polls for Biden today does not mean that Biden will win on November 3.

If we learned anything from 2016, and I hope we have, it is that the polls do not elect the president. Voters do it. And if we have learned anything from Trump's career and his presidency, it is that he can never be ruled out. That man, despite all his flaws, seems to have more lives than a stray cat.

So, with 100 days until Election Day 2020, this is my message, and my warning, to Democratic candidates and our potential supporters: Get out there and vote! And focus on the character, unity, and issues that matter most to the American people and to voters in their individual states and congressional districts.

We have a tremendous opportunity to win the White House, regain control of the Senate, and increase our majority in the House on November 3. But don't you dare trust too much!

