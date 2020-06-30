Donny Osmond's son Josh marries Summer Felsted at an intimate garden wedding

Donny Osmond's youngest son Josh Osmond married his now wife, Summer Felsted, in an intimate backyard wedding after their wedding venue was canceled due to COVID-19.

Josh Osmond, 22, and Felsted, 21, celebrated their nuptials only with their immediate family on June 12.

Despite the reduced wedding due to social distancing precautions, he told Closer Weekly that the event "turned out perfect."

DONNY AND MARIE OSMOND CONCLUDE THE 11 YEAR OLD VEGAS RESIDENCE: & # 39; END OF AN ERA & # 39;

"It made the whole day more personal and special," he said. “The wedding was more beautiful than we could have imagined. It was a very fun celebration of this new step we are taking in life. "

Felsted talked about how she "fell in love with (Josh) again" when she saw him as he walked down the hall. She added: “The idea of ​​spending an eternity with him made me very happy. "

DONNY AND MARIE OSMOND EXPLAIN WHY THEIR LAS VEGAS RESIDENCE IS FINISHING

Josh stepped in and said, "I knew how lucky I was to marry her and how happy we would be spending our lives together."

The couple also discussed their plans to have children.

"We definitely want to have children, but probably not for a couple of years," they said. "We want to enjoy this moment when it's just the two of us, and try to finish school first."

DONNY OSMOND EXPLAINS HOW HE KEEPS THE ROMANCE ALIVE

Her father Donny Osmond, 62, was as excited that the couple married as they were.

"Debbie and I have never seen Josh as happy as he is with Summer by his side. They make such a cute couple and complement each other very well," wrote the singer of "Seasons of Love" on Instagram in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "It is a great feeling for Debbie and me to know that our family will soon be complete. We were blessed with 5 wonderful children and we are extremely fortunate to have won 4 (soon to be 5) phenomenal daughters in law. Each of them is a great strength and blessing to our entire family. "