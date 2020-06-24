Donovan Richards ahead in the primary race for the Queens County President

Councilman Donovan Richards appeared to be the winner to become the next Queens County president early Wednesday morning.

With more than 80 percent of the votes counted, Richards, who chairs the public safety committee, had captured 37 percent of the vote, ahead of former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley with 28 percent and Councilman Costa Constantinides with 16 percent.

Former police officer Antony Miranda won 15 percent of the vote, and Dao Yin received 4 percent.

There were still thousands of missing ballots to be counted.

Richards, who represents Southeast Queens and the Rockaways, was backed by the Queens Democratic Party.

If the numbers hold, Richards would be a candidate for the general election.

The election took place to replace former County President Melinda Katz, who was elected Queens District Attorney last year.

Sharon Lee serves as the incumbent district president until a replacement is chosen.