Don't be fooled into thinking Republicans are divided over Trump (Opinion)





The drama is greatly exaggerated. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski told reporters that she is "fighting" to figure out how to vote in November … When Colin Powell announced that he would support Joe Biden and former President George W. Bush revealed that he would not support Trump, The New York Times reporters, a "growing number" of Republicans debated how far to go.

Speculation about internal writing and possible "tipping points" within the Republican Party never ends. It is the drama that never happens, but that the press loves to follow.

You need to stop. The notion that there is a major rift between Republicans and President Trump simply masks the character of the modern party. Republicans nominated and elected Donald Trump as president four years ago. They have supported him and they have done it even in the most difficult moments. Nothing, even his "good people" comments after a 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville or his recent tough-line response to mass marches over George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police, shakes him up.

When we look at President Trump, we see the modern party before our very eyes. Stories about internal division mask this basic reality and suggest that there are more options outside of the Democratic Party than there really are.

When Trump denounces those who want overthrow Confederate Monuments and treats the governance work as if it were a third-rate reality show, he represents the party. When he invokes former President Richard Nixon and conservative Democrats George Wallace and Frank Rizzo while screaming about "law and order" in response to civil rights protests, or tweets "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," speaks for the Republican Party. The history of the Trump presidency has been a story of how comfortable he feels within his party. Throughout his tenure, polls have shown remarkably strong support for the President within the Republican electorate, regardless of his actions. Overall, Republicans in Congress have supported him at all times, protecting him from investigations and continuing to vote the party line on most issues. Of course, some, like Maine Senator Susan Collins, are very good, but that's the sum total of their valued profiles. Senator Mitt Romney's saga captures where the party went. After launching the #nevertrump "movement" in 2016, Romney ended up accompanying the president in the early years. Recently, he was praised for taking on Trump, which, while well-deserved, actually reveals how low the bar has been raised. When Senator Romney was the only Republican to vote for a conviction during the President's impeachment trial for using foreign policy to aid his reelection bid, he said more about what the rest of his party now considered acceptable than about Romney. When it was a headline to see Romney march with civil rights protesters against police brutality, the moment showed how far the Republican Party has distanced itself from this basic call for social justice. The president's most realistic assessments come from George Conway, a genuine conservative married to the president's adviser, Kellyanne Conway, who knows Trump well. Conway has started Project Lincoln, releasing amazing announcements about the President and the entire party. He has consistently criticized former colleagues who suggest they may distance themselves from the person in the Oval Office. These are topics intended to disguise the election that voters face in November, between a party that has joined Trumpism and another that has not. Every American is free to decide which option he prefers for the next four years, but no one should have the illusion that there is a different option on the table.





