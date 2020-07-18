Don't delay college hoop season

Kevin Willard believes that waiting is not the best policy in this situation.

As more and more conferences postpone fall sports, the football season hangs in the balance and there is talk of possibly delaying the college basketball season until January 1. Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino has twice tweeted that suggestion. Willard thinks it would be a mistake.

"I don't agree to delay it, because I think we're missing a window," the Seton Hall coach, who is part of the Big East COVID-19 Task Force, told the Post. “Every school has said after Thanksgiving that there will be no one on campus, so why don't we take advantage of the fact that we don't have anyone on campus? It is almost like being in a bubble and being able to hardly interact with any of the students. Probably the safest time to play.

"Sitting and waiting for the flu season and waiting for the kids to come back to campus is idiotic."

Willard's suggestion is to play a season of just 26 games in the Big East and start the season in November. He would take advantage of the students' absence and also give the league leeway if games had to be postponed. The Grand Orient has already moved to playing only conference games in fall sports. The only way Willard would be in favor of off-conference gaming is if other conferences had similar "strict" security tests, travel, and travel protocols, as the Grand Orient is still in the process of being formulated.

"I have to make sure that the team I'm playing against is doing exactly the same thing as me," he said.

When asked if he had shared his feelings that Pitino, who he had served as an assistant in Louisville from 2001-07, is wrong, Willard joked, "I would never say that to my former boss."

He has told his superiors and other Big East coaches about his ideas, which according to a source were not shot down. No decision has yet to be made. There is enough time. Willard said the conference has discussed various plans and is being smart to wait. He just hopes the season won't be postponed until January. Willard doesn't see a reward for waiting.

"I think it's a big mistake. Where is the virus going to go? Vacation? Go skiing?" he asked rhetorically. "Why not take advantage when no one is on campus? It's a great opportunity to make sure you can really isolate. As basketball players and teams, we are used to being on campus alone. We do that for a month on vacation Christmas. You will send your children home and then they will be close to their families. And then you will make them come back. You will have to isolate them and test them again … It makes no sense. They are here. Put their protocols, put their tests and play games "