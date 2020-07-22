Don't dismiss the Rangers as the next NHL dynasty

Do you know how many teams with the Stanley Cup in the 33-year period from 1956 to 1988? Well, that would be seven: Montreal 16; Islanders, oilers, maple leaves, four each; Bruins and Flyers twice each; and you call them with one. In the nine years between 1995 and 2003, four teams took the Cup: the Devils and Red Wings with three each, the Avalanche with two and the Stars with one.

In the 52 years from 1947 to 1998, there were eight repetitions, two three-shift, two four-shift plus one five-peat. The NHL was the Dynasty League. And then the limit came that was aimed at crushing greatness, eliminating dynasties and turning the league's best hockey league into a day camp with the philosophy that "Everyone wins!"

There has been a repeat winner since the cap was instituted in 2005-06. The penguins met in 2016 and 2017, and while they were not a historically great team, they accomplished a historically great feat. And they took the second even through Kris Letang missed the playoffs. And as much of the core remains for the club that will take on the Canadiens in this upcoming qualifying series, the Penguins could be known as a mini dynasty by winning three in five years, the label that has hung around the neck. the Blackhawks teams that won three times in six years between 2010 and 2015.

But the heritage of this league was never about minis. These were full-fledged dynasties built at first by teams that took advantage of the territorial project and then by general managers who worked at the draft tables as if they were Lancey Howard of "Cincinnati Kid" and could keep their players in perpetuity.

That no longer happens. There can be no arbitration. There is free agency. And there is the upper limit that, due to the impact and projected impact of the coronavirus on league revenue, is expected to be a fixed number ($ 83 million was the number that floated at the end of last week) for the next three to five stations.

So squads like the Flyers (wouldn't you like to have a 21 year old Carter Hart in nets if they were planning a dynasty), Avalanche, Oilers, Canucks and, yes, even the sad sack sages, who might be on the line to run in a dynasty you will face great challenges in maintaining your staff.

But let me give a pop to an Original Six team whose dynasty claim dates back almost 90 decades to winning two Cups in six years in 1928 and 1933. Or two in 55 years, from 1940 to 1994. How about that? So yes, we are aware of the degree of difficulty associated with winning one in New York, but the Rangers seem poised to be in the conversation for years to come.

Young talent is everywhere, and if Igor Shesterkin doesn't necessarily consider himself a young NHLer at 24, he's the ideal age to back a dynasty team. Rookie defense partners Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren are 21, Tony DeAngelo is 24, Jacob Trouba is 25. Mika Zibanejad, who could have held the belt as the world's best player in the NHL last month (24-16 = 40 in 25 games), he is 26 years old and Artemi Panarin, who changed almost everything, is only 28. Chris Kreider is 28.

And of course Kaapo Kakko is 19 years old, Fil Chytil is 20 years old and Brett Howden is 21 years old. Pavel Buchnevich is 24 years old. And the prospects: K’Andre Miller and Vitali Kravtsov are 20 years old and Nils Lundkvist is too. Morgan Barron is 21 years old. Tyler Wall is 22 years old.

The limit will present challenges, for example, how to keep Zibanejad ready to spend $ 10 million per number when his contract expires after 2021-22, which will be exacerbated by the effects of Covid-19.

An NHL dynasty seems a long way off, but perhaps the Rangers have a semi-reasonable shot to pull it off.