Don't expect to fly in a Boeing 737 Max any time soon

The plane landed in March 2019 after two fatal accidents that killed 346 people. Boeing has been working on repairing the automatic safety feature that did not work properly and forced the nose of both planes down, causing the crashes. But Boeing failed to meet the deadline after the regulatory approval on the way. His most recent goal, approval in the middle of this year, is already here. So are test flights, which are one of the final steps required for authorization.

With that history of missed deadlines, neither the Federal Aviation Administration nor Boeing will say when the plane will be approved again to fly passengers. The airlines have indicated that they do not plan to fly the plane until later this year, at the earliest.

Experts say it is a relatively safe bet. "It will take several months, easily, to deal with the training and the solutions," said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst for the Teal Group. "The Covid-19 situation will hinder the process a bit. A couple of days before Thanksgiving, it's my bet when I fly."

A long approval process

FAA pilots began test flights with the plane last week and are continuing those tests this week. Once the agency is satisfied, it could issue a relatively quick clearance for the plane. But that is only the beginning, not the end.

Boeing will need approval from other aviation regulators around the world, a crucial step, since most of the 387 aircraft that have already been delivered are in the hands of foreign carriers.

Then Boeing will need to start making repairs to those ground planes, as well as the more than 400 planes it has built during grounding that have yet to be delivered.

And it's not just the security features that need to be fixed. During this process, problems were also discovered with Max's wiring system. Boeing will need to fix that too.

"Boeing has already begun modifying (the wiring for) planes that have not yet been delivered and is coordinating modification efforts with airlines," the company said. "New aircraft under construction will include this update as well."

Pilots will need to spend a significant amount of time on simulators and training as they must know how to respond if the security system is activated. Research has raised questions about whether the pilots had enough training when they moved from an earlier version of the 737 to the Max.

A dangerous time for aviation.

The biggest change in circumstances is that the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting collapse in air travel demand, has grounded many of the planes worldwide, including a large percentage of previous versions of 737 aircraft. .

Large losses have led many airlines to cancel aircraft orders to save costs. Boeing has reported 313 canceled orders for the Max, and that doesn't include orders for 92 of the planes recently announced by Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Boeing continued to build the 737 Max after grounding, even though it was unable to deliver it. But as the approval process spread, he couldn't afford to keep doing it because most of the money he gets for the planes comes at the time of delivery. After pausing production in January, just before the Covid-19 outbreak began to cause widespread problems for airlines, Boeing is rebuilding the 737 Max, albeit at a slower pace.

Canceled orders and the coronavirus pandemic, from which air travel could take years to recover, have caused the company to cut production hours for all of its planes. It is in the process of cutting 10% of its staff, 16,000 jobs, in response to the slowdown.

Demand for the plane is not as great as when airlines filled most of their seats with passengers who paid as recently as late last year.

"We have too many planes at the moment," Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said at the company's shareholders meeting last month when speaking about Max's prospects for a return to service. Southwest flies nothing more than 737 planes.

South west ( LUV ) He has not canceled any of the orders he has for 280 of the planes, although he has delayed orders for planes scheduled for delivery in 2021. He had 34 of the planes in his fleet at the time of grounding, most of any airline.

But Kelly said he would like to see the 737 Max planes he has in service carrying passengers sooner rather than later, along with those that Boeing has already built for him but has not yet delivered.

"The Max aircraft is superior to the … (version of) 737 we are currently operating. It burns less fuel. It is an excellent aircraft. And certainly in this environment, we would love to take some of our older aircraft out, avoid expensive maintenance a substitute for newer aircraft. "

Obtaining approval for the aircraft to fly passengers again is important to both Boeing and its airline customers. But at the time of the pandemic and the worst memory crisis for the global aviation industry, it is not as important as it seemed earlier this year.

– CNN's Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.