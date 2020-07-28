Don't Hightower: A growing roster of New England Patriots players chooses to exit the 2020 season over Covid-19 fears

Three-time Super Bowl champion Dont & # 39; a Hightower and tackler Marcus Cannon confirmed Tuesday that they would not play this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"My fiancee and I are more concerned with the health of our family than with soccer, especially the new addition to our family," Hightower, who became a father earlier this month, told the NFL Network. Hightower's mother, L & # 39; Tanya, also has type 2 diabetes, she said, and the linebacker foundation raises money each year for the American Diabetes Association.
Marcus Cannon, a 32-year-old offensive tackle with two Super Bowl victories to his credit, also chose not to participate because he is at high risk due to pre-existing medical conditions, his agent told CNN.
The Patriots wave of foreclosure options comes amid an ever-changing landscape in U.S. professional sports, as leagues struggle to determine the best way to proceed with games amid a global pandemic in course.
NFL players who voluntarily opt out will receive a salary advance of $ 150,000 as a result of the agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association. Players who are "high risk" receive an additional bonus.
Any payments beyond that will carry over to the next season.
Hightower, who was entering the final year of his contract, was scheduled to earn a base salary of $ 8 million, money he would now see if he played in 2021.
The deadline for players to inform teams about their plans not to participate in the upcoming season has not been finalized with the National Football League Players Association, a league spokesperson told CNN.
The Patriots are slated to open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13.
CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this story.