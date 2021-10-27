Don’t Look Up is a forthcoming American science fiction comedy film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as low-level astronomers attempting to warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. The film is set to receive a limited theatrical release this year.

Moreover, the film is set in the near future. Nevertheless, it will be debuting on Netflix later for the audiences. Here we have gathered everything you will need to know about science fiction comedy films. Read on to learn more about it.

Aren’t You Excited to See Your Favorite Leonardo in a New Project?

Yes, you heard it right! Leonardo DiCaprio will be starring in a science fiction comedy film called Don’t Look Up.

This is not his first time taking up this genre! He has already done several other movies including Inception and Gangs of New York. These are considered some of the best films in his journey. Along with Leonardo, Jennifer Lawrence will also be starring in this movie.

Both of these actors are considered great talents and have won several awards for their work! With an amazing cast, the film is expected to open doors to glory for its makers as well. This film has been listed as one of the most anticipated movies lists by many critics.

The other cast members to join the club are Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and Rob Morgan. Also, we will be having Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, and Tyler Perry.

Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande are the spotlights of the upcoming movie. Other actors, who will also be a part of the movie, are Scott Mescudi and Himesh Patel. Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley were listed in the next set of actors in this Hollywood blockbuster!

Do Not Wait till December and Watch the Teaser Now

Hold your breath! Finally, the teaser for this amazing upcoming film is already out there. And we are in love with it!

In the teaser, we can see Leonardo and Jennifer taking up the roles of Randall Micky and Kate Dibiasky respectively. Adam Mckay has been a renowned name in Hollywood for his creative approach towards story-telling.

We will have to wait for having a great experience till December. But, we can already feel the sensation of joy and excitement with this teaser.

And that is not all! We also got to know a few more details about this science fiction through the social media accounts of the cast and crew.

What’s more, we can’t wait to see what else Adam Mckay will surprise us with! For now, have a look at this teaser on Youtube or Facebook. You are going to love it!!

What is the Plotline Waiting for Us?

The plotline of this movie will have two astronauts caught in space. However, they try to save humankind from the approaching comet. There will be some fun moments as well as some surprises in this movie.

We are sure that you are going to love watching these two astronauts trying their best to save humankind from harm!

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie is expected to have outstanding audiovisuals, and we can’t wait to see what you think of this one! We also expect a powerful plotline for the audience to have a good understanding of the film.

We can expect some laughs from this movie as well. So we are very intrigued to see what Adam McKay has in store for us!