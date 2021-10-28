Something big is coming. It’s a movie. It has many celebrities in it, including Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande. Can you guess what is it? yes! I am talking about Don’t Look Up. The characters in the movie are watching a comet that is heading towards Earth, which will destroy the planet if they don’t do something about it. In this movie, there is a graduate student and her professor who need to warn the world about a problem. They go on a tour that is in many countries. People do not care.

Don’t Look Up is about an astrology student. She is nervous and her professor Leo helps her. They find a comet coming to earth. The people don’t care, so they do interviews to talk about it.

The protagonists of the story try to save the world. They are trying hard and failing at it sometimes.

What is the release date of Don’t Look Up?

Don’t Look Up will be in theaters on Friday, December 10, 2021. But it will be available on Netflix two weeks later, on Friday, December 24. You can find it starting at 3:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

What is the plot of Don’t Look Up?

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) is a student in astronomy. She and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) found a comet that will crash into Earth. The problem is no one cares about it because it’s happening so soon. Dr. Oglethorpe helped Kate and Randall prepare a plan to warn people about a planet-killer. They had a difficult time with the president and her son because they were not interested in hearing what they had to say. Jason (Jonah Hill) works on The Daily Rip. It’s a morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Jason has only six months until the comet hits Earth. It is hard to do 24-hour news cycles. It can be hard to get the attention of the public on social media, but you have to keep trying.

DiCaprio was fascinated by the script and the film’s environmental themes. “I knew when I read his script that it was a different story. It was a story about society and the way we communicate. It also had a very important message.” The Oscar winner said this to the outlet.

Who will be starring in Don’t Look Up?

Don’t Look Up has a group of famous people in it. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are two scientists who are stressed out. Meryl Streep is the US president in the movie, and she talks to her son Jonah Hill, who is also in the movie. Chris Evans is a special surprise in the movie.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, TimothéeChalamet, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Cate Blanchet, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Himshel Patel, Melanie Lynskey, and Michael Chiklis.

The movie was made for Jennifer Lawrence. The director said, “I have been a huge fan since she first came on the scene. She just makes me laugh.” This is why he wrote the role for her, and she was the first actor to sign on.

Leonardo DiCaprio joined the team quickly and helped fine-tune his role last year. He was with us when we were talking about our script and what his character would do in a pandemic. He is really smart, understands characters, and it was a good experience for me because he is very nice.

DiCaprio spoke about his movie. It was an important project. He read the script and thought it was good because it talked about today’s world we live in. Adam has made a movie. He talks about society and the climate crisis, and it is funny.

Brace yourself for a seemingly never-ending list of A-listers.

The cast includes:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy

Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky

Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee

Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean

Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe

Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean

Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell

Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer

TimothéeChalamet as Yule

Ron Perlman as Colonel Drask

Ariana Grande as Riley Bina

Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) as DJ Chello

Himesh Patel as Phillip

Melanie Lynskey as June Mindy

Michael Chiklis as Dan Pawketty

Tomer Sisley as AdulGrelio

Paul Guilfoyle as General Themes

Plus, Chris Evans is in the movie. The director told people that he will be in it.

Mckay made the movie and wrote the screenplay. He made it with a reporter called David Sirota.

